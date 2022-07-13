A concept site plan for a 2,326-square-foot Chipotle Mexican restaurant was unanimously approved on July 11 by the St. Mary's County Planning Commission. 

The restaurant will be built on the site of the former Charlotte Hall Motel. 

Attorney Sue Greer said that because the site would generate less than 50 trips at peak hour, no traffic study was done. 

The site is located north of a Burger King and south of a McDonald's at 30030 Three Notch Road, just south of Golden Beach Road. 

The zoning is town center mixed-use and the plan calls for 36 parking spaces. 

A drive-thru will be reserved for those who have made phone or online orders to pick up. 

Greer said the site will have "beautiful landscaping."

Project manager Nelson Arocho said the motel will be demolished. 

The owner of the property is Golden Beach LLC, according to a planning commission document.

No one spoke during public comment. A technical evaluation committee meeting was held in regard to the plan on Feb. 23. 

