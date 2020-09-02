The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a Dollar General in Lexington Park at a meeting on Monday, after recently approving another concept site plan for a Dollar General in Callaway.
The newest proposed store would be a 9,100-square-foot retail building on 1.7 acres of land, located at 21179 Three Notch Road, near the Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road intersection and within the Lexington Park Developmental District.
While the first meeting regarding the store was held on July 27, The Becker Morgan Group, the architectural firm working on the project, held a community Zoom meeting on Aug. 26 where residents had the opportunity to express concerns directly with the applicant’s representatives.
Jeff Harman of the Becker Morgan Group told the board they “had a really good discussion” and identified several concerns among residents of Wheeler Road and other neighbors, including traffic on that road, pedestrians in the neighborhood, visual buffering, noise concerns and light pollution. He noted some just did not want another business in the area.
Some changes were made to the previous concept site plan to address these concerns, such as moving the store farther away from residential homes and closer to Three Notch Road. An entrance originally placed on the left side of the property next to Wheeler Road was replaced with buffers and the buffers to the rear of the building were increased from 35 feet to 65 feet.
Harman said they separated egress lanes coming out from the store so anyone making a right out will not have to wait behind people going out left. There would be a single lane coming in with the entrance being near the front center of the store.
He mentioned there was a request from the State Highway Administration, although not a requirement, to install a 100-foot extension of the two way left turn lane.
“It was something we agreed to implement,” he said. “We have given ourself room with the 100-foot extension to allow for more than adequate room for stacking from left into the site.”
Joesph Van Kirk, planning commission member, pointed out the store must be consistent with the county's comprehensive plan, which discourages lengthy blank walls, “especially if they back up to residential.”
“I think we can block the view of the building so no one can see it,” Harman said, adding the 45 feet of woods behind the store is dense.
Van Kirk inquired about sidewalks, claiming they are required in developmental districts.
Christopher Longmore, the applicant’s attorney, said the plan for the Lexington Park Development District specifically references segments that need to be constructed for pedestrian access and walkways, such as FDR Boulevard, Willows Road, Buck Hewitt Road and several others, but does not include Wheeler Road. In addition, neighbors made it clear they wanted to limit pedestrian access, he said.
Van Kirk and another board member, Joesph Fazekas disagreed and pushed for the inclusion of sidewalks into the design.
Howard Thompson, planning commission president, mentioned he would prefer to see a fence behind the Dollar General property to help block the view of the back of the store for those residents living nearby, with Mike Riemann, a representative for the applicant, replying they’d be willing to put up a fence and review landscape plans to help with creating a visual barrier.
While no public comment was made at Monday's meeting, Thompson said they have received over a dozen letters against the project for different reasons, many from residents living nearby the property, and one letter in favor.
A motion was made to approve the concept site plan of the Dollar General on the conditions that a fence is installed on the back and left side of the store, a sidewalk to the right of the ingress and egress lane to connect the parcel to the right of the property be installed and all road improvements from the state or county must be completed prior to occupying the building.
The motion passed 4-3, with members BJ Hall, Fazekas, and Joesph St. Clair voting against.
“As I always say, remember your neighbors,” Thompson said. “These are closer neighbors than we’ve had in a while.”