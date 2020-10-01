St. Mary’s may soon see their own animal shelter after over 25 years of sharing a facility with Charles and Calvert counties.
Since the tri-county animal shelter was discontinued as a cooperative operation, St. Mary’s needed to build its own facility.
At their meeting on Monday, the St. Mary’s Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for the 14,000-square-foot animal shelter, located at 22975 FDR Blvd.
Brandy Glenn, county planner, told the board the shelter would reside on 75 acres and be zoned residential medium density. The property is included in the First Colony Planned Unit Development.
Along with sheltering unwanted animals, she said the site will include offices for the animal control division and a place to wash and park vehicles.
Stephen Walker, director of the county’s department of emergency services, pointed out Charles County has decided to end its agreement with the tri-county shelter and is in the process of building its own facility, too, while Calvert County has already moved into a facility and is now operating on its own.
Regarding site selection in St. Mary’s County, the director said, “We worked pretty hard on that. We looked at probably 15 properties trying to find something in the middle of the county that was going to be accessible for the most part.” He said the chosen site is “a little south” but “it’s a good location,” adding public works is building the shelter for emergency services and “they’re doing a great job.”
“One of the main challenges were keeping as many trees as we could when we position the building.” John Deatrick, director of public works and transportation, said. “We are putting a forest conservation easement on part of the site for the trees we have to take down at the North Farm Market project to build the septic system.”
Howard Thompson, chair of the planning commission, asked whether or not the shelter would take cats, noting only dogs were mentioned in documents. Walker responded the shelter would be able to hold around 90 cats, in addition to dogs and farm animals.
Gary Wipple, project manager, said the layout of the shelter is “well-thought out,” and kennels would be on the backside of the building, facing away from nearby Navy housing. He also said the project will continue the sidewalk on the fringe of FDR Boulevard for pedestrian access.
“This is a long time coming, thank you very much,” Joe St. Clair, board member, said. “Are you going to have a veterinarian there?”
Walker said they hope they eventually will, as that is something the animal control board had asked for.
“Funding being what it is, we had to go back and make cuts, that was one of them … but the building is designed for expansion” so it can be built out to create a clinic when money is available, he said, before the board unanimously voted to approve the concept site plan for the animal shelter.
Later in the meeting, the board also approved a plan for a 6,574 building addition to the Charlotte Hall Food Lion, located at 37701 Mount Wolf Road.
A spokesperson for Food Lion told the board the current facility has outgrown its ability to comfortably support the needs of the customers. The 35-foot extension toward Mount Wolf Road would provide the ability to expand offerings, they claimed, such as expanded sections for fresh produce, the bakery and the deli. They said they would also create a to-go commerce area to meet the growing demand for to-go products across the country.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews