The public hearing to turn a former munitions site into an industrial zone has been continued until June.
"The county would like additional time to review some of our records regarding the 2010 adoption of the comprehensive plan" as well as state records, Bill Hunt, St. Mary's land use director, said on Monday afternoon during the very brief planning commission meeting regarding the former munitions site off Friendship School Road.
The plan drew considerable ire from some county residents, including leaders of several local environmental groups.
The county's land use department had proposed that the nearly 620-acre tract of land in Hillville, which is owned by developer Paul Facchina, could be rezoned as an industrial zone after noticing a "mistake" in the county's comprehensive plan, which defines the area as a rural preservation district.
The land was a munitions manufacturing site in the 1950s, when employees were instructed to bury unexploded ordnance in the ground there. Several cleanup efforts have been made at the site since, and the land has changed hands several times.
The proposed change "really delves into case law, common law, what denotes as a mistake, what the case law calls an 'onerous burden,' that there needs to be very strong evidence that there was in fact a mistake," David Weiskopf, county attorney, said on Tuesday when county commissioners, who said they had received emails about the site, pressed the issue.
Recommendations from environmental regulators say the zone could not become a residential area, but could be zoned for light industrial development, Weiskopf said.
Commissioners said it "doesn't smell right" that the rezoning change had been brought up by the county's land use department, and not the developer who owns the property.
"If the people that own it didn't come forward and request this, it's a moot point to me," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said.
"I would say I'm not behind this at all," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. Later during Tuesday's meeting he said, "Anybody who owns property, they can ask for changes," but he was "concerned that it came out of the county" and wasn't run past the commissioners at first.
"If Mr. Hunt sees it's been an error, that's a piece of it," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, also saying officials should question if there are "things we can be doing" at the site to resolve flooding near McIntosh Run, which is down-stream from the property.
The land has appeared before the planning commission and board of appeals several times before, most recently during the adoption of the current comprehensive plan, when the planning commission voted to upgrade the site, which used to host the Thiokol chemical plant, to an industrial area, but commissioners shut down the decision.
A total of 56 letters of opposition, and a 227-signature petition opposed to the industrial zoning change, came to the planning commission this month, including letters from the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust, the Southern Maryland Audubon society, residents who live near the property as well as members of Mennonite communities located off Friendship School Road.