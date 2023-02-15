“This isn’t built yet. The time to fix it is now,” declared Merl Evans, member of the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission.
Evans' comments made Monday night at the panel’s session in Leonardtown were in reference to a proposed commercial development in Charlotte Hall that would displace the town’s iconic farmers market on the northbound side of Route 5 and bring a Chick-fil-A and ALDI grocery store to the north end of the county. Under the plan proposed by developer Justin Rosemore of Golden Beach Properties LLC, the market would be relocated.
The “fix’ that Evans was referring to is the anticipated backup of vehicles at the popular fast food restaurant. Planning commission members referenced the logjam created on Worth Avenue at First Colony Shopping Center in California, where the county’s first Chick-fil-A is located.
“What’s being done?” planning commissioner Joseph Fazekas asked.
Nelson Arocho of Bay Engineering pointed out that the plan for the Charlotte Hall Chick-fil-A is for three lanes for drive-through traffic.
“We have ample parking for the site,” Arocho added.
Project proponents also touted improvements to Traveled Lane, a private road running parallel to the north end of the farmers’ market, the addition of stormwater management, improvements to the nearby Route 5 and Golden Beach Road intersection, and the addition of a second grocery store. Currently, Charlotte Hall’s lone grocery store is Food Lion.
Monday’s meeting was for the presentation of the project — Golden Beach Development — for concept site plan review and to conduct a public hearing on the proposal.
The handful of residents who testified provided the panel with a mix of comments.
Dale Antosh of the Golden Beach Civic Association said residents “are excited, especially about getting a new grocery store.”
While Antosh conceded Chick-fil-A would likely mean more traffic congestion, he added the fast food restaurant in Charlotte Hall would not be a “destination” for out-of-towners. Antosh commended Rosemore for listening to the community.
“I’m concerned about the traffic,” Joseph Ridgell said of the plan. “I don’t want none of it.”
Josh Guy stated he was concerned about the farmers market vendors, adding the venue was a tourist attraction.
“The farmers market right now is not a pretty sight,” said Mike Bagley, adding, “We need three grocery stores.”
A sticking point in approving the first step of the project has proven to be the traffic mitigation in the Charlotte Hall area.
Commission chairman Howard Thompson said the Golden Beach Road and Route 5 intersection is one of the three worst in St. Mary’s County.
Jackie Chandler of Traffic Concepts Incorporated stated that while the developer’s proposed modifications to the road would not be “a huge fix,” it will “over-mitigate” the current situation.
Chandler told the planning commission the Maryland State Highway Administration has approved the overall traffic modifications — which also include tweaks to the intersection at routes 5 and 6 south of the project — ”conceptually.”
With answers needed from SHA on what the developer would be able to do in relation to the state roads, Thompson recommended the panel continue the matter until next month.
The issue will be revisited at a March 6 meeting and more public testimony will be allowed at that time.