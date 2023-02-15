“This isn’t built yet. The time to fix it is now,” declared Merl Evans, member of the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission.

Evans' comments made Monday night at the panel’s session in Leonardtown were in reference to a proposed commercial development in Charlotte Hall that would displace the town’s iconic farmers market on the northbound side of Route 5 and bring a Chick-fil-A and ALDI grocery store to the north end of the county. Under the plan proposed by developer Justin Rosemore of Golden Beach Properties LLC, the market would be relocated.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews