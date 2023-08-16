planning 1

St. Mary's public schools' Department of Capital Planning Director Kimberly Howe gives a presentation on the 2023 Educational Facilities Master Plan during Monday's planning commission meeting.

The worlds of education and planning collided earlier Monday as the St. Mary's planning and zoning commission was briefed on the public school system's facilities master plan.

St. Mary's public schools' Department of Capital Planning Director Kimberly Howe talked about funding sources, school facilities assessment data as well as future capital needs and projects slated for the next six fiscal years.


  

