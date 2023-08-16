The worlds of education and planning collided earlier Monday as the St. Mary's planning and zoning commission was briefed on the public school system's facilities master plan.
St. Mary's public schools' Department of Capital Planning Director Kimberly Howe talked about funding sources, school facilities assessment data as well as future capital needs and projects slated for the next six fiscal years.
The traditional capital improvement plan for St. Mary’s public schools is a rolling 10-year outlook that averages about $5 million per year. St. Mary’s schools were also eligible for the Built to Learn Act of $16.3 million, but interest rates and additional bond sales lowered the amount to $14.9 million, Howe said.
Howe also covered several funding sources, including the state's Aging School Program (about $50,000 with no match), School Safety Grant Program (which will sunset in 2026) and legislative capital grants, which recently went to replacing two press boxes at county high schools.
The school facilities assessment inspects about 25% of the schools in the state each year and Howe said that can be a benefit.
“We can ask for specific schools [to be assessed] if we know we have a project coming up,” she said.
Regarding the assessment data, St. Mary’s received a 5% funding increase at four schools whose concentration of poverty is between 55-80% and a 10% increase at two schools whose poverty rating is above 80%.
St. Mary’s also received a 5% increase on 11 schools that scored "Superior" or "Good" on maintenance effective assessment.
“I see all the vestibules are complete,” planning board member Merl Evans said. “Do you suspect that moving forward the state is going to have more newer requirements?”
“There’s a lot of discussion about other measures that can be done, but I don’t think school safety grant funds will go away,” Howe said. “I think there will be other opportunities to create new and improved [safety projects] as continued technology becomes available.”
There are 11 schools that have currently planned CIP projects.
“We’ve really taken strides with the projects so they make sense,” Howe said, “and meeting our needs.”
State CIP projects for 2025 include modernization of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary, partial roof replacement at Great Mills High, HVAC restoration at Piney Point Elementary, chiller/controls replacement at Benjamin Banneker, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville and White Marsh elementary schools, and a limited modified design at Chopticon High. Also on tap will be starting roof and HVAC renovation at Green Holly Elementary, which will be funded with a grant through the Healthy Schools Program.
“The funding mechanism of the county’s changed. You mentioned the excise tax,” Evans said. “Do we have any idea how that’s going to play out moving forward?”
“Listening to the consultant, that is dependent upon growth and development that occurs and it is additional funding we have not been receiving for schools,” said Howe, who added she was “hopeful” the county's new tax would generate additional funds.
Seven other projects are slated to be completed from 2026 through 2030.
“We are really going to focus on maintaining the infrastructure that we have,” Howe said, and recalled how in the 1990s money from the state flowed in for projects. “Now in 2023, we know what those projects' cost and the ability to stack them one to two a year and to continue that for a variety of years is going to be a financial challenge.”