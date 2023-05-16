The public finally got a chance to weigh in on the controversial Stewarts Grant Planned Unit Development, which will add over 1,000 houses, townhomes and apartments to the Lexington Park area.
Despite receiving nearly 90 missives — many of them form letters — opposing the project and hearing concerns about building a residential complex close to an outdoor gun range, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted 6-to-1 Monday night to approve the concept plan, with some conditions.
Planning commission member Merl Evans listed the three conditions in his motion to approve. They are: “Any road improvements required by the state or county must be concurrent with the issuance of the certificate of occupancy,” the applicant must “apply for a variance to disturb the wetlands buffer,” and the applicant/developer must “agree to come back on a yearly basis before the planning commission.”
The last condition related to the project’s applicant, Reliable Real Estate, and builder, Lennar Homes, strategy to construct no more than 100 homes a year on the 393-acre tract.
During public comment, local resident Joan Sullivan Cowan expressed support for the Stewarts Grant Planned Unit Development.
“It does have potential to improve our quality of life,” said Cowan, who added the affordable housing within the development would help bring young professionals to the area to fill the current vacancies within the public school system and law enforcement.
The planned recreational amenities within the development, said Cowan, “will give residents something to do outdoors.”
During the late March meeting when the planned unit development was discussed, John Dixon, vice president of Reliable Real Estate, noted that the developer was “creating a pretty significant community park.”
Larry O’Brien, vice president of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, reiterated concerns about Stewarts Grant being built on a tract with “highly erodible soils with steep slopes. Our concerns have more to do with the after effect.”
O’Brien noted a major oyster restoration project is underway in the St. Mary’s River and was concerned about the intrusion of soil, which could further degrade the river. He called on the county to intensely monitor the project during construction and beyond.
“It’s time for you to do the ‘planning’ part of the planning commission,” O’Brien told the panel. “This has to be a mandated thing.”
Public testimony from William E. Sanner, whose family has run an outdoor firing range — Sanners Lake Sportsman Club — for several generations expressed concern that no one involved with the residential development project has reached out to him about a strategy to ensure safety of the residents and mitigation of the gunshot noise.
The form letter several residents submitted to the county commissioners and the planning commission noted “concerns” about traffic and the lack of school capacity.
The letter submitters called on the St. Mary’s County commissioners to “intervene in this situation because you have the ability to revoke a [planned unit development] due to construction falling more than one year behind or if construction exceeds 15 years. Although construction has not yet begun, the delay of this PUD has morphed into a threat to the public health, safety and welfare of St. Mary’s County.”
The writers asked the planning commissioners to “support the county commissioners decision to revoke the PUD for Stewarts Grant.”
“The planning commission does not decide when a PUD times out,” declared John Houser, indicating the ordinance allowing for the development prevails in this case.
Attorney Page Wyrough, the agent for the applicant, noted his client has gone to great lengths to mitigate any potential environmental impacts and, subsequently, the Stewarts Grant Homeowners Association will be responsible for the development’s stormwater management system.
“This is in the development district,” Howard Thompson, planning commission chairman said of Stewarts Grant. “This is where it’s supposed to happen.”