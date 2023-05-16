The public finally got a chance to weigh in on the controversial Stewarts Grant Planned Unit Development, which will add over 1,000 houses, townhomes and apartments to the Lexington Park area.

Despite receiving nearly 90 missives — many of them form letters — opposing the project and hearing concerns about building a residential complex close to an outdoor gun range, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted 6-to-1 Monday night to approve the concept plan, with some conditions.


