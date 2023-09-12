The Winpisinger Education and Technology Center was given the go-ahead to construct a Veterans Memorial Wall during the St. Mary's County Planning Commission meeting Monday in Leonardtown.

The 50-foot-by-90-foot oval-shaped monument will be built using black and gray granite. There will be a center wall bookended by two smaller walls and two benches facing the monument, according to design documents.


  

