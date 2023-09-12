A view of the Veterans Memorial Wall that will be built at the Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in California. The project was given the go-ahead during Monday's planning commission meeting in Leonardtown.
A view of the Veterans Memorial Wall that will be built at the Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in California. The project was given the go-ahead during Monday's planning commission meeting in Leonardtown.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Planning Commission Chairman Howard Thompson makes a point during Monday's meet.
The Winpisinger Education and Technology Center was given the go-ahead to construct a Veterans Memorial Wall during the St. Mary's County Planning Commission meeting Monday in Leonardtown.
The 50-foot-by-90-foot oval-shaped monument will be built using black and gray granite. There will be a center wall bookended by two smaller walls and two benches facing the monument, according to design documents.
The Winpinsinger center is a training facility for union members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers that opened in the early 1980s.
The memorial, which will sit at 24494 Placid Harbor Way in Hollywood in a small clearing surrounded by trees with a view of Mill Creek, will also have ground lights for nighttime illumination.
“I see [it says] ‘Height restriction is not exceeded,’” planning board member John Brown said. “What height restriction is there? Is this like a boiler plate that’s put into the drawing when in reality its not applicable? This is just education for me because I don’t see it as affecting my decision.”
Speaker Richie Delahay told Brown the height of the actual monument will be just under 5 feet tall.
Delahay added there will also be three flag poles, two at 20 feet in hight and one standing 25 feet high, and said the flagpoles “would not extend past the trees.”
During public testimony, one woman who lives across Mill Creek from the Winpisinger Education and Technology Center said she had spoken to presenters Delahay and John Nieman, a professional land surveyor for Linear Surveys, “and they’ve satisfied my questions about the lighting to be used. I think I’m straight.”
The plan is to also get rid of a fountain in the middle of a roundabout and replace it with 228 square feet of impervious concrete. The middle will be revegetated with one white oak tree and some native species of plants along with some shrubs.
“It’s kind of an eyesore,” Nieman said of the fountain, which is no longer in use.
“It wasn’t [an eyesore] when I was a child,” planning board member Howard Thompson said. “We used to get chased out of that fountain, but we thought it was pretty neat.”