The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved the concept site plan for a proposed Dollar General store in Callaway after inquiring about the attractiveness of the building and traffic safety concerns at a meeting on Monday. The store is very near where a proposed 7-Eleven going through the planning process would be located.
Brandy Glenn, a planner with the department of land use and growth management, told the commission the store would be a 9,014-square-foot building using 1.48 acres of a 6 acre property at 20877 Point Lookout Road. It’s zoned as village center mixed-use and is located within the Callaway Village Center. The applicant is also the owner of St. Mary’s Nursing Home.
Joe Vankirk, commission member, inquired about the general prototype of Dollar General that the applicant is using while the exterior of the design is not consistent with other Dollar General buildings in the county.
“Does that violate anything in the zoning ordinance?” he asked.
Bill Hunt, director of land use and growth management, replied it does not violate anything because the county does not have design standards, but any applicant “should strive for being faithful to the beauty of the county that we already have and in this case, it’s evident the Dollar General type stores can be improved from the type that was submitted in the application.”
Mike Riemann of the Becker Morgan Group, the engineers for the project, said he was planning on sharing some new architecture ideas “that we think [are] better and would fit the standard.”
While showing a proposed rendering of the store, Riemann said they would now like to use Nichiha CanyonBrick on the base of the building as well as around the entry frame. The building facade now wraps around three sides, he said, and two windows were added to the sides. He compared the design to the Weis Market across the street.
Betty Tustin, of the Traffic Group, said the store would have lanes to separate left and right turns out. According to the traffic expert, 41 new trips would be generated from the store at the peak evening hour and 29 in the morning peak hour, so no traffic study was required. The entrance would be on the eastern edge of the property, as far from the intersection of Route 5 and Route 249 as possible, which would work well with traffic circulation.
The State Highway Administration originally requested two-way left turn lanes but now wants the applicant to provide a shift-in through traffic on northbound Route 5 to create a one-way left turn lane between Route 249 and Soaring Eagle Way, according to meeting documents. Some other highway improvements were requested as well before Dollar General is able to occupy the building and conduct business.
Vankirk expressed concern with the design of trucks coming in and out of the 45-space parking lot.
“Is this standard practice with Dollar General?” he asked. “It doesn’t seem like tractor trailers pulling in and backing out” would be safe.
“They are able to get in there and turn around really well … and there are usually only between 10 to 15 cars in the parking lot at one time,” Riemann replied.
Vankirk said he frequents the Dollar General in Mechanicsville, which always seems busy, but he was more concerned with trucks backing into spaces where kids are getting out of cars.
The commission opened phone lines to allow residents to call in for comments but there were no calls. Several public comments were submitted, though, expressing concern with the Dollar General.
Brenda and Tom Chaillou, Callaway residents, wrote they were worried about traffic congestion as well as danger to pedestrians.
Shawn Healy of Callaway sent in a document from the Concerned Citizens Advisory Group, dated 2001, highlighting traffic, safety and rural aesthetics as concerns, along with the number of stores already in the area. Another Dollar General Store can be found in Great Mills, less than four miles away.
Healy also mentioned the same concerns apply to a proposed 7-Eleven on a neighboring site. The planning commission hearing for that store will be continued on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The commission approved the concept site plan for the Dollar General in Callaway unanimously on the conditions the property is subdivided, architectural changes are incorporated in the design and all State Highway Administration recommendations are complete before occupancy.
