In a Monday evening session, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission sent a controversial 1,000-plus home development project to the next phase.
The panel approved an amendment to the Stewarts Grant Planned Unit Development, which will reduce the number of dwelling units to be built on 393 acres in the Lexington Park area.
Commission members grilled representatives of the applicant, Stewarts Grant LLC, for over three hours. The long question-and-answer segment prompted planning commission chairman Howard Thompson to suggest the scheduled public hearing on the project be held at a subsequent meeting. That decision met with the approval of the other commission members but at least one member of the audience loudly objected, saying people had been waiting for hours to comment.
“We’re not trying to snooker anybody,” Thompson replied. “We got a lot of our questions answered tonight.”
“It may seem like a waste of time — it’s not,” declared Meryl Evans, planning commission member.
As a result of the approval of the amendment, the number of homes — a blend of houses, townhomes and apartments — is reduced by 500 to 1,122 in the development planned behind Great Mills High School with an entrance on Quatman Road. Additionally, the requirement for on-street parallel parking has been deleted from the plan.
Speaking on behalf of the applicant, attorney Page Wyrough told the planning commission the revision will allow for “an increase of open space to the public benefit.”
In regards to infrastructure, Wyrough added, “We’re going to have to build roads.”
Allison Murray of Reliable Real Estate, the applicant’s agent, stated, “All of the roads we have planned are up to county standards.”
Wyrough also said an on-site pump station and a water tower will be part of the project.
When asked to explain the dwelling unit reduction request, John Dixon, vice president of Reliable Real Estate, said there were concerns about wetland delineation and “different impacts than we thought we were going to have. The 1,122 unites fit the nodes in the development. We are creating a pretty significant community park.”
The planned development would also include a 20-acre commercial area.
And, there will be a man-made lake within the community, project officials noted. The lake is to be located where a mining operation was once conducted.
According to Dixon, the dwelling units will be built by Lennar Homes.
“We anticipate 100 homes a year,” said Dixon. He added the pricing parameters are not known at this time due to the volatility of the housing market and the rising cost of construction.
Dixon did say the development’s apartments would be rentals.
“It’s a better fit for the market,” he said.
Those who came to Monday’s meeting to speak their minds about the Stewarts Grant project will get a chance to weigh in April 17 when the matter will be continued. That session could result in the approval of the concept site plan.
In a letter published in the March 24 edition of Southern Maryland News, Piney Point resident Larry O’Brien, who is vice president of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, stated the Stewarts Grant development is going to be built on a “sloping site” and the soils are classified as “high erodible,” which raises concerns of “the potential for severe degradation of the river.”
O’Brien further stated the association “is not opposed to all development in the watershed. We expect development to be done in harmony with the goals of preserving the river and improving, not degrading it, for all that depend on it.”
The April 17 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Citizens may submit written comments to the planning commission. For more, go to stmarysmd.com/Boards/25.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews