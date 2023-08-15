The Planning & Zoning Commission heard about the 2023 Educational Facilities Master Plan Monday in Leonardtown.

The board heard a presentation from Department of Capital Planning Director Kimberly Howe on funding sources, changes and the School Facilities Assessment Data as well as future Capital needs and CIP projects slated for Fiscal Years 2025-2030.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews