John Andries

Andries 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office photo

A plea agreement has been reached in regard to a Piney Point man facing five charges in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to pacer.gov, a plea agreement for John Daniel Andries, 36, was agreed to by his defense attorney, Maria Jacob, and the U.S. attorney’s office. Details of the agreement were not included in a motion to continue a July 18 court date for 30 days.

