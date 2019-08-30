The St. Mary’s County Homeless Prevention Board briefed local lawmakers on its updated strategic plan to end homelessness, and said the number of homeless individuals seems to have decreased here.
In 2018, the point in time count, which seeks to measure the number of homeless people in a given area on one day, showed 122 homeless individuals resided in St. Mary’s, Lanny Lancaster, director of the nonprofit Three Oaks Center and member of the prevention board, told the St. Mary’s commissioners Tuesday afternoon. That number was up from 78 recorded individuals in 2017. In January this year, the survey showed 96 homeless individuals here.
Part of a nationwide effort, the count is conducted by volunteers and the Southern Maryland Continuum of Care, or CoC, a coalition of nonprofits in all three counties that offer programs and services for homeless residents.
“That’s not a good number on any good day, but it’s down 21% from the year before,” Lancaster said. “So the work that we’re doing is paying off.”
In the 2019 point in time survey, 10 children were also counted — down from 25 homeless children in 2018, according to data shown in the prevention board’s strategic plan. In 2017, that number was 13 in St. Mary’s.
Sheltered and unsheltered individuals are included in the count, based on criteria set out by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The survey is also a requirement of HUD for the local continuum of care funding process.
Those included in the count are “not couch surfing or living with [their] Aunt Becky because [they] got thrown out of [the] house,” Lancaster said. They’re living on the streets, in their cars or in other unsuitable places, he said.
While the one-day count is a snapshot, the CoC monitors a by-name list, which varies from day to day; on Wednesday, the list numbered 106 individuals the CoC is “in direct contact with, and we are making efforts to help in some way,” Lancaster said over the phone.
“Where’s this population focused?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked on Tuesday.
“It is, clearly it is in the triangle area, I call, Great Mills, Lexington Park, California,” Lancaster said. “But it extends across all the districts.”
On Wednesday, Lancaster said the most significant trend he’s seen in the data is the drop in the number of homeless veterans in the region seeking help.
“Now we’re helping more at-risk veterans, veterans that are getting an eviction notice and trying to keep their place instead of losing it,” he said. “That’s a very good trend … over the last three years.”
Tuesday, Lancaster noted resources for homeless veterans include the Tri-County Council’s veterans subcommittee — of which Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) chairs, a supporting service grant administered by Three Oaks Shelter that serves more than 100 veteran families annually, and said the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority has a preference for veterans in its voucher program.
The Housing Authority administers a number of voucher programs, including the Veterans Affairs Support Housing voucher.
Last year, Lancaster said the Housing Authority provided 112 vouchers to county families; in that number, 78 were homeless.
Lancaster told commissioners the prevention board would “keep on doing what we’re doing, because we’ve been very successful” regarding its strategic plan, which was renewed Tuesday for another three years.
Per the plan, those objectives include quality assurance of existing programs, expanding the CoC’s existing coordinated point of entry system to connect individuals with housing and assistance resources, and increasing access to housing options through public and private funding, among others.
On the coordinated entry system, “We have a system that works across the three counties right now,” Lancaster said. “We test the cases as they come in, they get a score, and people who are most vulnerable most in need are the ones that get served first. We want to expand that and extend it to our respite program, our crisis program and our prevention program in the coming year.”
“You can’t just hand dollars to the homeless and expect things are gonna work out just fine — you need really good case management, and those case managers have to be trained,” he said at the meeting Tuesday.
“Roughly 40% of all of those counted over the last three years have been people in households with at least one child,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “And that’s just sad. … It’s one of those problems that’s hidden in plain sight.”
Twitter: @TaylorEntNews