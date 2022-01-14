Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Lexington Park that left one teenager dead and another injured.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 3:21 p.m. sheriff's deputies responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard, for a reported shooting.
Deputies arrived on scene and located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent out that evening. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Joseph James Oakes, 19, of Lexington Park was pronounced deceased on scene.
A 17-year-old boy, also from Lexington Park, was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
On Jan. 14, the sheriff's office announced it had arrested Latres Javontae Cockerham, 23, of California in connection with the shooting and murder. Cockerham has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, five counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder, and numerous handgun and assault charges.
Preliminary investigation determined the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Pegg Road and Watt Drive in Lexington Park when they were shot. The vehicle continued onto Westbury Boulevard and ultimately came to a rest after striking the median, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.