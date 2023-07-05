Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the area of St. Andrew’s Church Rd and Fairgrounds Road at 3:42 p.m. on Monday, July 3, that left one woman dead.

Deputies arrived to find a single vehicle had driven off the roadway, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews