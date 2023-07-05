Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the area of St. Andrew’s Church Rd and Fairgrounds Road at 3:42 p.m. on Monday, July 3, that left one woman dead.
Deputies arrived to find a single vehicle had driven off the roadway, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle.
Both were flown to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Francis Rowan, 96, of Mechanicsville was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
Preliminary Investigation revealed a 2020 Subaru Outback operated by Susan Blizzard, 74, of Mechanicsville was traveling northbound on St. Andrew’s Church Road when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle struck a tree trapping both the passenger and driver.
Blizzard was still in the hospital listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
There were no charges filed as of Wednesday and the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and has not provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-496-6694.
Citizens may remain anonymous and call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.