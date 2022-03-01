Two more men were charged with murder related to a Jan. 12 Lexington Park shooting that took the life of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes and injured two others.
According to a Feb. 27 press release from St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, Jevontez Deqwon Davis, 21, of Mechanicsville and Thomas Darnell Evans, 23, of Lexington Park were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with numerous assault and weapons charges.
Keion Steven James Brooks, 23, of Great Mills and Latres Javontae Cockerham, 24, of California were arrested and charged earlier in Oakes' shooting death.
All four are being held without bond.
According to a charging document, there were six teenagers in a car at the time of the Jan. 12 shooting, including Oakes, the driver.
A 17-year-old was shot and flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to charging documents. Another male teen complained of a bruise injury that may have come from a bullet, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
According to surveillance video from the Countryside neighborhood, police said shots were fired from a dark Nissan Sentra toward a Nissan Rogue as both were traveling in the same direction on Pegg Road near Ronald Drive. Multiple 9 mm shell casings were found on the road.
As the Rogue was traveling on Pegg Road, another vehicle approached on the right side of the vehicle and a passenger in the rear driver’s side of the second vehicle had an arm extended out of the window, according to charging documents.
Police said the Rogue accelerated and then crashed in a grassy area after navigating a small bend in the road. Several suspected bullet holes were found on the right side of the vehicle Oakes had been driving.
When police arrived on scene at Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard, Oakes was found lying next to the Rogue on a sidewalk. Oakes was not breathing and had a gunshot wound to the chest, charging papers state.