The Maryland Department of the Environment on Wednesday issued an order immediately closing a portion of the St. Mary’s River to shellfish harvesting following a report of damage to a wastewater treatment plant outfall pipe.

Because the damage has the potential to significantly reduce the dilution of effluent required under under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program, as a precaution MDE is expanding the area in which shellfish harvesting is already prohibited because of its proximity to the outfall pipe, at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Webster Field Annex wastewater treatment plant.

JESSE YEATMAN