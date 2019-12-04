A concept site plan is being reviewed for a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station on Great Mills Road.
The store is being proposed in addition to two other 7-Eleven stores in the county — one in Leonardtown and one in Callaway — that have been ardently opposed by some community members.
The firm Kimley-Horn, a planning and design engineering consultant based in Reston, Va., submitted a concept site plan for the 4,050-square-foot store that would rest on approximately 2 acres of land, owned by VRE Lexington Park, at 21183 Great Mills Road. The site is on the corner of Chancellor’s Run Road where an old gas station was located.
The St. Mary’s County technical evaluation committee reviewed the plan last Wednesday and discovered several inconsistencies and other factors that needed to be be addressed in order to move forward with the project.
Brandy Glenn, committee member, mentioned the water and sewer category will have to be changed for public access at the site while other members pointed out that the property lines did not match and the acreage needed to be revised on the blueprint.
Another committee member, Kwasi Bosompem, recommended to the representatives of Kimley-Horn that they include student population in their information-gathering since the site is located across the street from Great Mills High School.
Bosompem also told Kimley-Horn representatives that a member of the county planning commission has asked him about crosswalks near the site, and urged them to be prepared to answer when they present to the board.
After Kimley-Horn’s concept plan is approved by all technical evaluation agencies, they will make adjustments and Glenn said she expects them to return in February to present to the planning commission.
