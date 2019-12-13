Twenty publicly owned locations in the county have been selected to potentially become home to electric vehicle charging stations.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday approved a list of 20 recommended locations, as well as three alternate locations, to be provided to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative for possible sites of electric vehicle charging stations in the county.
In October, county government became aware that SMECO received approval for its electric vehicle charging station plan by the Maryland Public Service Commission.
The electric cooperative plans to install 60 charging stations in its service area, which covers St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert and southern Prince George counties, with 20 allocated stations in St. Mary’s.
Some locations on the draft list include the three county library branches, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park and the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California.
The three alternate locations are in Leonardtown. They include a public parking lot on Washington Street, a site near the town wharf and the College of Southern Maryland. Every location on the list has been contacted and has agreed to participate, according to the cooperative’s representatives.
“We are looking at locations to determine the best fit,” Tom Dennison, government and public affairs director at SMECO, said in a phone interview, adding that all 20 sites will not necessarily be used.
“The list is meant to help us inventory as we consider how many” of the charging stations will be put in, he said.
According to Dennison, there are currently five privately owned electric vehicle charging stations in St. Mary’s, located at several car dealerships and hotel parking lots.
There are just under 1,800 publicly and privately owned EV charging stations in Maryland.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland is in the process of installing an electric vehicle charging station that should be up and running by the end of the semester, according to Thomas Brewer, environmental health and safety coordinator at the college.
The charging stations will be installed and completely maintained by SMECO, and EV charging rates have already been approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission. Two parking spaces must be reserved for charging operations.
“The only thing that I don’t like about it is the requirement for it to be on state-owned” property, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said at the meeting, adding that it’s “a shame that the [charging stations] can’t be put somewhere more useful” such as in a parking lot of a store like Walmart.
The stations can only be located at property leased, owned or occupied by a unit of the state, county or municipal government for public use and must have 24-hour access to the public.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked if easements were possible, allowing the stations to be placed in commercial parking lots. He was told by staff that it is possible, but SMECO is trying to stay away from those areas for the stations.
“How many electric cars do we have in St. Mary’s?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked cooperative representatives, who told him that there are currently about 1,000, and that the number grows by 50 every month.
