St. Mary’s County is preparing for the rise of renewable energy standards happening within the state, even as some question certain aspects of going green.
On Tuesday, Shawn Seaman of Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Power Plant Research Program presented a solar farms siting and approval process brief to county commissioners with the members of the planning commission and the board of appeals also in attendance.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) expressed his concern with the effect solar farms would have on farmers and the amount of rural land in the county.
“I know about the plant on [Route] 235, is the Navy going to be affected? I know that they are working” together to mitigate issues, Morgan said, referencing the proposed Whitetail Solar Farm, to be located south of Lexington Park near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Forest Park Road.
The 20 megawatt, alternating current solar photovoltaic facility would be the first large-scale solar project in St. Mary’s.
“We will have a project that will feed about 3,700 houses somewhere, but the power can be sold, will it stay in Maryland?” Morgan asked.
According to Seaman, it is impossible to actually track where the generated energy ends up, but the physics of the power lines suggest that it will stay local.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) inquired about the plant helping Maryland reach its renewable energy goals, and Seaman assured the commissioners that it would.
“Solar energy is not going away, more and more farms will show up,” Seaman said, mentioning the 2019 Clean Energy Jobs Act, which sets a renewable energy goal for the state at 50% by 2030, including a 14.5% carve-out for solar energy.
The pro of generating energy naturally rather than using fossil fuels is being green but the con is taking up rural land, Morgan said.
Seaman told the commissioners that the department is also concerned about taking up prime farmland with productive soil types and is encouraging people to use underutilized properties that make sense.
Morgan brought up the solar panels that were supposed to be installed at St. Andrew’s Landfill in California and asked why that property was not used.
In 2016, the commissioners awarded a contract to Energy Matters of Arlington, Va., to start on design, construction and financing of solar panels at various locations owned by St. Mary’s County government, including the landfill.
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of transportation and public works, said Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative would not allow the panels to be built behind a landfill and that the panels would have created too much energy that could have offset the entire electrical grid.
Morgan emphasized his concern with the solar facilities taking up farm land, saying that “the county doesn’t seem to have the will power for putting requirements on urban areas” to move further toward being green.
He asked, “if the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine, we can’t store [the energy], can we?”
A small-scale storage system is available. Seaman said, but admitted that in the long run more energy storage would definitely be needed.
The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing regarding the potential solar generating facility on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, located at 22211 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
