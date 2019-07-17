Hundreds of people turned out to St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point on Saturday to appreciate what this especially momentous Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival had to offer.
Wynne Briscoe, the festival’s “Jazz Ambassador,” even noted from the main stage, “So many of you showed up right at the start to get good seats for the concert.”
The festival, called “A Soulful Summer Serenade,” featured a variety of jazz activities, music, seafood, art shows and more.
The particularly high head count at the festival may have been due to the fact that the festival goers were there to celebrate two complete decades of the event.
Festival volunteer Joan Waters reassured locals that they “don’t want to miss this” event, especially since the festival was extended into a three-day event that incorporated Leonardtown’s square on both Friday and Sunday, with a jazz concert on the former day and a jazz-themed brunch among the many restaurants of Leonardtown on the latter.
During the main ticketed event on Saturday, featured artist Art Sherrod Jr. opened the show. Paula Atherton together with Brian Simpson took the stage later, followed by musician Mike Phillips, making effectively a six-hour-long concert.
Between the musical performers and the array of food options, from local seafood to specialty barbecue chicken, attendees certainly seemed to feel as though they got their money’s worth from this extended annual festival.
The food options were indeed as much the star of the show as the music. In addition to great specialty seafood such as crab cakes, steamed shrimp and catfish provided by businesses like Chief’s and 2 Soul Sisters, locally famous staples from Blue Wind Gourmet also created seafood-centered menus at the event.
The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival is the primary fundraising event for the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, the nonprofit organization that supports the efforts of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.
Organizers said the festival brings in between $30,000 and $45,000 annually to the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums.
The first concert, held in 1999, featured jazz guitarist Charlie Byrd. The following year the event expanded to include local seafood vendors and three jazz artists, and it now typically draws up to 1,000 spectators each year.