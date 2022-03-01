He asked for an apology but none came.
Potomac Riverkeeper Dean Naujoks addressed the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission during its Feb. 24 afternoon meeting, noting that there were 35 sewage spills in a four-year period from January 2017 to December 2020.
Naujoks also specifically asked for an apology from the board for an Oct. 28-29, 2021, spill from the St. George Island pump station into the Potomac River, which affected oysters.
Over 20 people subsequently got sick from eating oysters contaminated by that 25,000-gallon spill, Naujoks said.
He said that the Maryland Department of the Environment "dropped the ball" in waiting too long to issue a closure, but "it's still your sewage," he told the MetCom board, which oversees the county's public water and sewage systems.
"This is not the first time, and it won't be the last," he said, calling it a "chronic problem."
Board chair Joseph I. "Russ" Russell thanked Naujoks for the information but declined to issue an apology. "To apologize would be beyond what this meeting is," he said. "This is an input session."
MetComm must make significant investments to upgrade its failing collection systems, Naujoks said. "Just passing [costs] onto ratepayers really isn't fixing the problem," he said.
He noted that two businesses — Shore Thing Shellfish of Tall Timbers and Nomini Bay Oysters of Montross, Va. — were affected by the late October spill.
And he said that two businessmen — Brian Russell and Paul Smith — came to the meeting, including one who drove 2½ hours.
"We will take all of this into consideration," Russell said.
The meeting, which lasted about 24 minutes, was adjourned with only Naujoks' public comment, approval of the minutes and recognizing March 4 as employee appreciation day.
"You're disrupting a meeting," Russell said to Naujoks.
"You're disrupting people's lives and putting people in the hospital," Naujoks replied.
He noted that the nonprofit Riverkeeper organization uses provisions of the federal Clean Water Act as it patrols and conducts investigations of the 14,000-square-mile river.
"We stop pollution," he said, adding, "We sued Charles County for their failing sewage plant."
After the meeting, Phillip Musegaas, vice president of programs and litigation for the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, said in an email that the organization filed an intent to sue Charles County in November 2019 for violations of the Clean Water Act at their Mattawoman wastewater treatment plant.
"In response, [Charles County] committed to coming into compliance in the short term, and did so. As a result we did not file suit," Mussegaas said.
"At the present time, we continue to monitor the Mattawoman facility's compliance with its permit and the county's issues with separate sewer system overflows from other parts of its sewage system, and remain very concerned about chronic problems with raw sewage discharges into the Potomac and its tributaries," Musegaas said. "If needed, we will take formal steps to make sure the county comes back into compliance with the law."