Prekindergarten and Head Start applications in St. Mary's accepted soon

Due to COVID-19 and its related school closures, it has not been possible for parents and guardians to visit schools to apply for prekindergarten or Head Start early childhood programs, according to a release sent by the St. Mary's public school system.
St. Mary's public schools announced that beginning June 15 an online application process for prekindergarten and Head Start will be open to determine eligibility for school year 2020-2021.
This online process uses Cognito Forms that allows parents and guardians to complete the application and upload critical documents. Any family who is not able to access the online application can contact the department of supplemental school programs at HeadStartPreK@smcps.org or 301-475-5511, ext. 32136, and a paper packet will be mailed to them with a self-addressed, stamped return envelope included. The application will also be available in Spanish.
The goal of the prekindergarten/Head Start program is to provide initial learning experiences to help children develop basic skills and concepts necessary for successful school performance. This process is not first-come, first-served. The placement process for prekindergarten will follow regulations in accordance with Maryland COMAR law and for Head Start will follow Health and Human Services law.
In order to apply, parents need to provide the required documents. A child must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. Children will be admitted to the program based on income eligibility first. If vacancies remain, those will be filled using locally determined at-risk criteria and served in rank order. A limited number of prekindergarten spaces are available in several Title I schools.
Required documentation includes the common application, birth certificate, proof of residency, proof of income, the child’s immunization record, any court papers regarding custody of the minor child, and parent/guardian photo identification. The application will be available on June 15 on the St. Mary's public schools website at www.smcps.org.
Proof of income must be provided in order for a child’s application to be processed. Proof of income documentation includes a 2019 W-2 form or copies of the last three consecutive pay stubs. Families must also disclose any supplemental income such as temporary cash assistance, child support and SSA/SSI.
Documentation, which indicates the current physical address of the child, will be accepted as proof of residence. Proof of residence will include, but is not limited to mortgage/deed/rental agreement with 911 address assignment; current utility bill with parent(s)/legal guardian(s) name, and the 911 address of residence and service address (post office box is not acceptable — and wireless telephone bills are not acceptable); or Naval Air Station Patuxent River housing form NOW-NATC-1110-1/15, Assignment to Public Quarters; which identifies bona fide residence in St. Mary’s County.
To locate a home school zone, visit the school system website at www.smcps.org and go to Offices, Transportation, Bus Stop and School Locator. The name of the child’s home school will be required on the application.
Throughout the summer, parents of eligible children will be notified of their placement in a prekindergarten or Head Start early childhood program.