Primary election rescheduled for June 2

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland 2020 presidential primary election was postponed, and rescheduled to take place on June 2.
Changes have been made to the process to help ensure voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote while also safeguarding the public’s health during the pandemic, according to a March 23 press release from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The election will be conducted by mail, with at least one in-person voting location in every county and Baltimore city open on Election Day, June 2, for those who are unable to vote by mail.
Susan Julian, deputy director of the state board of elections, told The Enterprise this week they “have no idea” how the changes will affect the number of voters, but there “might be a larger turnout,” since all eligible and active voters, Democrat and Republican, will receive a ballot in the mail in early to mid-May.
Julian “encourages everyone to participate” in the election and said the one polling place to be available in St. Mary’s County will be located at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. She recommended that people take advantage of mailing in the ballot to avoid the long lines that are likely to form at the one polling site. No postage is needed to return the ballot, which will include a postage-paid return envelope. Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before June 2.
Those ballots can also be dropped off at either of two drop boxes: at the county board of elections at 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown, and at the Hollywood firehouse. Ballots may be dropped off there between Thursday, May 21, and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
No identification is needed for eligible voters to mail in their ballot but a very small number of newly registered voters may need to provide identification. If someone must provide identification, there will be instructions on how to do so with the ballot.
Residents can check their registration status by visiting www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking “Look up your Voter Info.” Those who do not have internet access should call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a state board of elections representative to check their registration. Any additional questions can also be answered by calling this number.
The deadline for registering to vote in Maryland elections is May 27, and can be done online by visiting the elections website.
MADISON BATEMAN