The following administrative appointments and transfers were made by the St. Mary's County Board of Education at its meeting on June 21.
Tara Zeier has been appointed as principal of Piney Point Elementary School. Zeier holds a master’s degree from McDaniel College and a bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State College. She currently serves as a vice principal at TC Martin Elementary School in Charles County.
Janet Fowler will transfer from principal at Greenview Knolls Elementary School to principal of Evergreen Elementary School.
Jamie Jameson will transfer from principal at Evergreen Elementary School to principal of Leonardtown Elementary School.
Contina Quick-McQueen will transfer from principal at Leonardtown Elementary School to principal at Greenview Knolls Elementary School.
Melissa Bean was appointed as academic dean at Lexington Park Elementary School. She holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Towson University. Bean currently serves as an acting assistant principal at Lexington Park Elementary.
Ashley Gallo was appointed as assistant principal, 11 month, at Dynard Elementary School. Gallo holds a master’s degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She currently serves as a Freshman Academy instructional resource teacher at Leonardtown High School.
Craig Jewett has been appointed as assistant principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Jewett holds a master’s degree from McDaniel College and a bachelor’s degree from Benedictine College. He currently serves as an assistant principal at Calvert Middle School.
Kaitlin Fraer has been appointed as coordinator of food and nutrition services in the school system's Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Fraer holds a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University and a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University. She currently serves as a food and nutrition specialist for the school system.
All appointments and transfers become effective July 1.