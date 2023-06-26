The following administrative appointments and transfers were made by the St. Mary's County Board of Education at its meeting on June 21.

Tara Zeier has been appointed as principal of Piney Point Elementary School. Zeier holds a master’s degree from McDaniel College and a bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State College. She currently serves as a vice principal at TC Martin Elementary School in Charles County.


  

JESSE YEATMAN