As the demand for farm weddings in St. Mary’s County continues to increase, the county commissioners on Tuesday heard a request to change the maximum number of such events from 20 to 30 per year, despite some noise complaints voiced by venue neighbors.
According to Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic development, the Tourism Regulatory Task Force has met eight times over the past year to discuss issues affecting tourism. The primary topic for the group has been the number of events on farms each year.
After in-depth discussions at each task force meeting, the group has “endorsed a compromise position of increasing the number of events from 20 to 30 per year,” Kaselemis said, adding, “This is a very complicated issue and people have very, very strong feelings.”
The change from 20 to 30 events comes with several conditions: The farm must have a private road to the venue or a maintenance agreement with the other party’s knowledge of this use; events must end by 10 p.m.; and if the venue is located in the critical area, an area within 1,000 feet of the water, amplified music must be in a closed space. Also, the operator must maintain a website that lists the dates and times of events at least 30 days prior to the events, Kaselemis told commissioners.
The county may revisit the increase in two years if change is needed.
“If people aren’t good neighbors and aren’t handling things the way they should, that information will come back to the commissioners and then there can possibly be a modification,” Kaselemis said.
While currently there is no avenue for complaints, the group Visit St. Mary’s Maryland will be responsible for meeting with venue operators to ensure they understand the conditions, and will be the recipient of any complaints during the two-year period. No direct enforcement activity will take place, but rather a “self-policing” policy will govern the adherence to the parameters, according to Kaselemis.
An “events guide” has also been published by Visit St. Mary’s, for operators to help guide their operations and mitigate potential issues.
The department of economic development used the Maryland Association of Counties to conduct a survey of other counties in the state. Kaselemis said it was a “mixed bag,” as it was discovered that counties regulate weddings in different ways with varying rules. A survey was also sent to farm wedding venue operators to ask what they would like the maximum number of events to be. Responses ranged from 16 to 20 a year.
Events are not exclusive to weddings, and can also include birthday, company and retirement parties.
“There is an increase in demand for weddings receptions on farms. Weddings positively affect tourism and are an economic development asset. Property owners can receive $5,000 or more per wedding,” Kaselemis told commissioners, adding, “Weddings can help people who own agriculturally zoned land remain profitable.”
He said the primary complaint about the events is noise, although there have been some complaints with road use also.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made it clear that a final decision was not being made at the meeting. Rather, there will be “a decision to proceed through the department of land use and growth management with the process, which would require a public hearing.”
He said all commissioners support economic development, but his own concern regards the expansion of farm agriculture as a commercial industry.
“Are you a farm or a commercial entity? There’s a big difference. There are tremendous economic advantages as being [agriculturally] zoned,” he said, emphasizing that when an individual is generating a large amount of revenue on a commercial basis while being zoned agriculturally, it does not seem fair. On the other hand, he said, the extra revenue could potentially help a struggling farmer.
“I’m trying to figure out how to sort out the wheat from the chaff as we want to support the business district … but simultaneously when you lump this thing as an [agricultural] program and you’re getting away with the [agriculture] credits, it’s really sort of unfair on the farm side to the farm that just wants to be a farm and the person who wants to commercialize the operation,” Morgan said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) agreed, adding, “It’s also unfair for the competing commercial interests.”
Morgan said “a balance needs to be looked at” and suggested possibly splitting the zones, for the purpose of “preserving the county’s rural character.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he agreed with Morgan, mentioning that people take for granted the “quiet enjoyment of their property.
“When you do 20 to 30 [events] … someone has the potential to have [one] every weekend and every week have this inconvenience, but I do support the economic development. … When you have people who can afford a farm but then don’t do any farming on it, it’s not fair,” Hewitt said. “As long as there is an effort to constrain that invasion … that people don’t have to worry about every weekend all summer long” then he would support the amendment.
Colvin said that he respects the compromise the task force made, even though a compromise often means that “nobody wins exactly” because it is “something that we can go back and look at.”
He mentioned that “this all comes down to being good neighbors,” and said that he would like someone other than Visit St. Mary’s to receive the complaints and he “doesn’t want to wait two years to hear the complaints.”
He continued, “We as a board should be able to revisit this in one year and determine if there is a proliferation of problems that have happened from this. I would want to reserve the right to correct them so that we can ensure that Visit St. Mary’s and all participating groups understand that there is visibility to this, that we are paying attention to what’s happening and citizens are being protected in their right to live their lives.”
Kaselemis told the board that the venues are aware of the complaints and are willing to mitigate some of the noise. He reminded commissioners that part of Visit St. Mary’s role is their ability to sit with venue owners and work out problems.
“We need to look at everyone’s property rights here and everybody’s right to have a peaceful weekend,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) was not present at Tuesday’s meeting to vote, but other commissioners made a motion to direct the department of land use and growth management to create the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance amendment to change the number of temporary events from 20 to 30, but decided to revaluate the change within one year rather than two.
The amendment will be brought to commissioners to vote on at a later date.
“This is difficult but we want to get this right,” Morgan said.
