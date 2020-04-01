Program releases encouraging 'bay barometer'

An annual report that is designed to gauge the effort to restore the Chesapeake Bay to its once-pristine condition was released last week. The Chesapeake Bay Program calls its bay barometer a “science-based snapshot” that “provides the most up-to-date information about the environmental health and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
According to a press release from the 37-year-old Annapolis-based program, the latest report is for 2018-2019, and among the positive finds is that “the 2019 baywide winter dredge survey suggests the population of blue crabs increased nearly 60% from 372 million in 2018 to 594 million in 2019.” In the area of “blue crab management,” the program stated, “according to the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee, an estimated 23% of the female blue crab population was harvested in 2018. For the 11th consecutive year, the number is below the 25.5% target and the 34% overfishing threshold. Therefore, the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population is not considered depleted or overfished.”
“What we are trying to do is change an entire ecosystem,” said Thomas Miller, professor and director of Chesapeake Biological Laboratory University of Maryland for Environmental Science in Solomons. “That’s not a small challenge.”
Miller told The Enterprise that he has been involved in the development of some of the indicators used to compile the report’s data on crabs.
Chesapeake Bay Program spokeswoman Rachel Felver said the bay’s 64,000-square-mile watershed — which begins in the north at Cooperstown, N.Y., extends southward to Virginia Beach, Va., westward to West Virginia at the headwaters of the Potomac River and east to Delaware — has 123 water-quality monitoring sources.
Felver said the water quality tests “are done on behalf of the U.S. Geological Survey.”
In addition to blue crabs, another popular Chesapeake watershed denizen, the oyster, is also a population restoration project. The program’s summary noted that the Manokin River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was chosen last summer by restoration project officials “as the 10th and final tributary for large-scale oyster restoration, joining four other sites in Maryland and five in Virginia.”
The Manokin River runs through Somerset County into Tangier Sound, which is a bay tributary. The Manokin was recommended over Breton Bay in St. Mary’s County, since the latter body of water was found to have very few oysters, deeming it unsuitable for large-scale oyster restoration.
St. Mary’s River is one of the watershed’s 10 oyster restoration sites for the large-scale project.
According to the 2018 Maryland Oyster Restoration Update, “773 acres of oyster reefs have been restored in the Choptank Complex — which includes Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River and the Tred Avon River — and 510 acres of oyster reefs have been restored in Virginia with reef construction and seeding of the Lafayette River now complete.”
Miller said it was “much more difficult” to measure the impact the oyster restoration projects are having on the bay’s improvement. “The easy part is how many oyster shells have we sent over the side of a boat. Are the reefs producing? We must follow through on the monitoring side. It’s important to keep monitoring to ensure what we’ve done is working.”
Also cited as an encouraging sign in the barometer summary are indications of increased acreage of underwater grasses. In 2018, the monitoring agencies estimated 91,559 acres of underwater grasses were mapped in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries.
That number was less than the previous year, but program officials stated that more submerged aquatic vegetation grew than the acreage map indicated.
“Frequent rain, cloudy water and security restrictions prevented researchers from successfully collecting aerial imagery over 22 percent of the bay,” the CBP press release stated.
Those heavy rains also adversely impacted the watershed.
“Extreme weather events, including record-high freshwater flows, usually have a negative impact on the bay’s living resources,” USGS’s Chesapeake Bay coordinator Scott Phillips stated per the CBP press release. “However, while the record river flow and assorted nutrients contributed to worsening dissolved oxygen conditions, underwater grasses held steady and blue crab populations increased.”
“We still have a lot of work to do to reduce pollution,” said Felver, who cited “farms and cities” as two areas of concern. “We’re still seeing a lot of pollution from stormwater runoff.”
The latest report also states the bay stakeholders are on their way to providing 300 new access sites to the watershed by 2025 “and brings the total number of access sites in the region to 1,315.”
Progress is also being made in achieving the land preservation goals mandated in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. The total amount now stands at 9.16 million acres. Additionally, federally mandated watershed implementation plans are in place and already lowering nitrogen and phosphorus loads throughout the bay area, the CBP summary states.
Felver said the majority of funding for the restoration of the bay watershed comes from the Environmental Protection Agency, which gives funds back to the states involved in the form of grants for a variety of projects.
The up-to-date indicators can be seen as soon as they are available at www.chesapeakeprogress.com/.