St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling earlier this week announced plans to celebrate St. Mary’s County Class of 2023 high school graduates during Project Graduation events.

Project Graduation celebrations were established and spearheaded by the state's attorney's office in 1984 to provide students with safe and fun ways to celebrate their achievements while remaining free from alcohol and drugs. Since the program’s inception, St. Mary’s County has not had an alcohol-related tragedy on graduation night, according to a release from the state's attorney's office.


JESSE YEATMAN