Property assessments in the central part of St. Mary’s were up since the last review was made three years ago, according to a triennial report by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
Three years ago the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 9th election districts, which include Hollywood, Leonardtown, Breton Bay, Tall Timbers, St. George Island, Callaway and Drayden, were reassessed and the values had finally stabilized following the recession and were holding steady with little fluctuation in values. Overall, at the time residential properties creeped up about 0.5% and commercial properties about 1%, according to Michael Degen, the supervisor of assessments for the county.
Today, these same districts on average have increased in value 6.5% for residential properties and 10% for commercial properties, which is just slightly below the state residential average of 7.3% and commercial average of 13.5%, Degen said in an email.
“This is very much in line with the reassessment of the 4th, 5th and 7th districts last year,” he said, “that saw an increase of 7% for residential and 8% for commercial properties.”
Waterfront properties along creeks saw a larger increase in land values than inland ones, closing the previous gap when compared with riverfront land values, Degen said.
Each year one of three parts of St. Mary’s is assessed. The next areas of the county to be assessed is southern St. Mary’s in election districts 1 and 8, which include California, Lexington Park, Great Mills, St. Mary’s City, Dameron, Ridge, Scotland and St. Inigoes.
This marks the second year since the housing market crash of 2008 that property values in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore city have made gains.
In St. Mary’s County, assessments tracked the boom in the real estate market a decade ago. Values shot up by 84.3% in 2007. By 2010, assessments dropped off by 15.5%, but started to stabilize in 2012, with dropping values beginning to settle down in 2013, and remaining relatively flat for the next several years, according to previous reports in The Enterprise.
Over 18,000 properties, residential and commercial, were reaccessed in the county this year with a combined increase of $3.5 million.
Degen said reassessment increases are phased in over a three-year period for homeowners, adding one-third of the $3.5 million to the accessible base each year.
Over the past year, the county has added nearly 400 new homes and several new commercial buildings including the new apartment buildings in Leonardtown. Degen said “this indicates that our wonderful county is continuing to experience stable yet controlled growth.”
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told The Enterprise that the “little bit of a bump” in property taxes is a “good thing” since the increase will impact county revenue positively.
Although state legislation caps property tax bill increases at no more than 10 percent a year, counties can establish lower caps, called the homestead tax credit. St. Mary’s County has a 3% cap, although Cudmore said that could be changed as the commissioners work through next year’s budget.
Property owners who saw an increase in their assessed value can make an appeal to the state at www.dat.maryland.gov. Online appeals can be made up to 45 days after the owner has been notified of the increase in property value.
