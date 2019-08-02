Officials say a proposed site near St. Andrew’s Landfill is suitable to build a local animal shelter, despite the leached gases produced from decomposing solid waste at the landfill in prior years, which the county has worked to remediate.
Caps were installed at the landfill in 2003 to mitigate leaching volatile gases between 1981 and 2001, when solid waste disposal was conducted on site. The proposed area for the 14,000-square-foot animal shelter at 22975 FDR Blvd. in First Colony was purchased by the county in 2016 as part of a $7 million settlement with developer Marcas LLC, which alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2007 that the landfill was leaking toxins into the air and groundwater, impacting any potential residential development on the site.
But a letter to the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation from Maryland Environmental Services, a quasi-governmental, independent consultant that reports to the Maryland Department of the Environment, indicates the site “is thought to be a safe location for an animal shelter,” given the “systems put in place to prevent” methane seeping into the ground, according to the letter signed by John Agnoli, environmental section chief at MES.
Maryland Environmental Services monitors the capped wells every two weeks, said Nicholas Zurkan, manager of recycling and solid waste at public works. The consultant semi-annually compiles monitoring reports, and sends the data to MDE and the county.
“Apparently, there were issues, and in 2007, the county completed the landfill gas extraction,” which operates as “a vacuum that draws on the soils to pull those fumes out,” John Deatrick, director of public works, told the animal control advisory board during a July 18 meeting.
“The most recent report notes that the system is having a positive remedial effect by the general decreasing trend in methane concentrations in 32 of the 35 gas probes,” a county document stated.
Groundwater monitoring of a well on the proposed project site “has exhibited no volatile organic compound detections over the past 20 monitoring periods,” according to the monitoring statement.
“The bottom line is that the [environmental services] report shows that the monitoring of the wells in the area of where we want to build the animal shelter detects nothing,” Deatrick said. “No volatiles in those wells over the last 20 monitoring periods, which would be 10 years.
“Nonetheless, we want to design a safe facility. … If something goes wrong there, that’s on my shoulders. Needless to say, I’m concerned about this. We don’t want to build a facility and end up not being able to use it,” he added.
Deatrick said a sub-slab ventilation system will be installed around the foundation of the shelter to redirect any methane fumes from the ground to above the shelter.
“We certainly will not put anybody or any animals at risk, ever, unequivocally,” Stephen Walker, director of St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, said.
Rita Weaver, a member of the animal advisory board, first broached the question of the parcel’s suitability during a May board meeting. During the board’s July meeting, Weaver floated out the notion of using 50 acres of undeveloped land for the shelter at the old Lexington Manor neighborhood in Lexington Park.
“What a good place that we could put something, and we wouldn’t have to worry about monitoring the methane for this shelter … It’s something I believe we should consider,” Weaver, who also sits on the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, said.
It’d “also be more cost effective … What happens if something goes awry then you’re going to be sinking more money into trying to maintain and make sure the animals and the staff are safe?” Weaver asked.
Proposals for a different site “would need to go back to the commissioners [to] reopen our site selection process,” Walker said.
Deatrick noted that the former Lexington Manor neighborhood sits within the Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s air installation compatible use zone, which limits dense development.
