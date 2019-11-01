Members of the St. Mary’s planning commission said the group’s Monday night meeting about a potential convenience store in Leonardtown drew the largest crowd they’ve seen in recent memory.
Residents of the Hanover Farms neighborhood crowded the planning commission meeting to voice their concerns about a potential 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station on the corner of Medley’s Neck Road and Point Lookout Road, near the county fairgrounds.
Michael Lenhart of Lenhart Traffic Consulting and Nick Speach, a representative from Boeler Engineering, gave a presentation of a draft concept site plan of the store and gas canopy at 24175 Point Lookout Road.
Community members, who waited two hours for the floor to be opened for public testimony, protested the store, offering several reasons why the construction of the 7-Eleven would not be good for the community, despite being in the Leonardtown Development District.
Karen Johnston, a resident of Hanover Farms, a housing community located just north of the proposed site, told the planning commission that she was worried about crime.
“Crime is a factor we are concerned with as a neighborhood, as a town, as a community,” she said, mentioning a study done by the University of Arizona that showed crime increases in the presence of a gas station or convenience store that is open 24 hours a day.
“From my eyes, as a homeowner in the neighborhood behind this location, the crime in my neighborhood is going to increase … it’s basically at zero now,” Johnston said.
Colleen Singleton is not just a resident of Hanover Farms but also a teacher at Leonardtown Middle School, located across the street from the proposed site.
“By building next to a school, you expose our children to toxic fumes from gasoline and benzene, a carcinogen … exhaust will increase due to influx of traffic and running cars at the gas station,” Singleton said.
According to Singleton, residents of Hanover Farms had been temporarily blocked out of their community twice because of road closures from one serious accident and one fatal accident. Existing traffic problems have not been fixed, making this a recipe for disaster, she said.
Stephanie Clarke of Hanover Drive pointed out that the convenience store would be within the school’s drug-free zone, creating a conflict if the store planned on selling cigarettes or vape products.
Melinda Marchlewicz of Hanover Woods Court presented the commission with an online petition that generated 828 signatures from the community, stating that they do not want the store, which included online access to comments made by the people who signed.
“The construction of a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station does not … promote health, safety, or welfare of the general public … there is simply not a need for a gas station in this area. We have the Burchmart and we have a Fast Stop,” Marchlewicz said.
Cory Yager of Hanover Woods Court has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and said he was concerned that the town is in the beginning stages of making the community less safe.
“Do you really want to invite this into our rural community?” Yager asked the commission, adding that at this point he has accepted the fact the store might get approved, making it more dangerous for his children, and that it would change his view of Leonardtown.
Earlier in the meeting, Joesph E. Fazekas, commission member, said that this store puts public welfare at risk, especially with the fairgrounds, a huge county attraction, being so close to the property.
“I’ll be a little more comfortable with more information,” Fazekas said.
Joesph Van Kirk, commission member, urged the representatives from Boeler Engineering and Lenhart Traffic to involve the St. Mary’s County Board of Education in the development of the project, noticing that the location of the store may impact the entry way of the middle school.
Representatives from Boeler confirmed that the plan is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
“This store does not meet common sense requirements for me,” Van Kirk said, earning applause from the audience.
The meeting, originally scheduled to discuss the construction of a new 7-Eleven in Callaway as well, was set to be continued on Dec. 9 in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
