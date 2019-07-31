The Lexington Park Development District Master Plan is moving to public hearing, giving residents a chance to comment on updated zoning regulations designed to invite more business to the growth area.
The hearing has been set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the commissioners’ meeting room in Leonardtown.
The Lexington Park Development District covers about 17,000 acres, including the areas of Lexington Park, California and Great Mills. This area is the prime target for growth in St. Mary’s County, along with the Leonardtown Development District, though that one is overseen by the town of Leonardtown.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, county and Naval Air Station Patuxent River staff worked to update the zoning regulations to open the door for more business uses, like information technology and surveillance to storage facilities, J. Howard Thompson, planning commission chair, previously said in an interview. Five new land uses were also added in the recommended zoning update.
The plan was developed “to make Lexington Park the hub the county would like it to be,” Bill Hunt, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, told commissioners Tuesday.
Public comment will focus on the two proposed ordinances: one which updates the zoning map for the district, and an ordinance for a text amendment that would update permitted zoning uses.
The amendments “include the elimination of two existing land use and zoning districts and creation of five new land use categories and zoning districts,” Hunt wrote in a memo.
“Three of the five new land uses and zoning districts are mixed use which allow more than one type of use on a site. Another important factor in the new zoning is encouraging an increase in base residential density with the purchase of transferred development rights. … The hope is that the flexibility of mixed-uses and using TDRs to increase residential density will attract developers to Lexington Park,” the memo continued.
Amendments to the zoning ordinance also clarify allowed uses within NAS Pax River’s air installation compatible use zone, or AICUZ, which surrounds the base. Currently, compatible uses are evaluated as “really judgment issues,” Hunt said, as the ordinance defines AICUZ compatibility in broad, subjective terms.
The amendment “retains the same amount of restriction” in the AICUZ, Hunt said, but “makes [uses] more explicit to someone seeking to build” there.
County staff has worked on developing the master plan since around 2010.
“It’s time to put this thing to bed,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
In other business, the commissioners on Tuesday approved allotting $52,000 from the county’s emergency reserves to help fund a Maryland Stadium Authority feasibility study to explore building a sports complex in St. Mary’s. The total cost for the study is estimated at more than $400,000, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Jodi Stanalonis, who sits on the stadium authority board, said last week.
A memorandum of understanding was also executed between the county and Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board to deliver the North County Farmers Market for contract management services on the project. John Deatrick, director of St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, said he hopes the project will be finished by the end of 2020.
