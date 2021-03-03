A newly-opened electric vehicle charging station operated by SMECO at the Leonardtown Library is the first of many to come in St. Mary’s.
On top of the library location, the electrical cooperative is also working on a charging station near Court House Drive and Guyther Drive in Leonardtown, and is expecting to open a total of 60 public charging locations in the Southern Maryland region, including locations in Charles, Prince George’s and Calvert counties, within the next four years.
Another St. Mary’s location and a Charles location are currently under construction, according to SMECO. The St. Mary’s government had recommended 20 public locations to SMECO in 2019.
Locations at public school administrative offices and the Charlotte Hall Library are expected in coming months, county administrator Rebecca Bridgett said. St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be getting a publicly accessible station through the partnership between the county and SMECO this summer, spokesperson Michael Bruckler said Wednesday.
“What is the cost to charge a vehicle?” Commissioner Todd Morgan asked SMECO President Sonja Cox at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, when a virtual ribbon-cutting for the chargers was held.
The chargers in Leonardtown cost 18 cents per a kilowatt hour, Cox said, and it takes a few hours to charge up. Direct current chargers cost more, about 34 cents per a kilowatt hour, but can charge a vehicle in about 20 minutes.
It would likely cost only about $7 to fill a fully depleted 40 kWh battery, or about $14 on the direct current charger.
“It is certainly not comparable to gas prices,” she added.
St. Mary’s also has several other private electric vehicle charging stations, mostly located at car dealerships and hotels. One of the county’s Sheetz locations is also planning to replace some of its gas tanks with electric vehicle chargers, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
“I came from a small business. My dad started a small gas station in 1964 in Bushwood, and it’s always been about fossil fuel,” Hewitt said. “It is going to be a lot cheaper to recharge your battery and pay to have that recharging done, than to buy that fossil fuel.”
