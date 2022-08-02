Sixteen people spoke during a July 26 public hearing about a proposed ordinance in regard to medical marijuana facilities in St. Mary's County, and most said they wanted future expansion of facilities in Abell stopped. 

Prior to their comments, assistant county attorney John Houser said a medical marijuana grow operation in Abell has "an extremely limited avenue in which it can expand." He added that it can expand "up to 25%" of the existing structure with approval of the planning director or up to 50% with approved by the board of appeals if it is deemed a nonconforming use.

