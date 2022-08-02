Sixteen people spoke during a July 26 public hearing about a proposed ordinance in regard to medical marijuana facilities in St. Mary's County, and most said they wanted future expansion of facilities in Abell stopped.
Prior to their comments, assistant county attorney John Houser said a medical marijuana grow operation in Abell has "an extremely limited avenue in which it can expand." He added that it can expand "up to 25%" of the existing structure with approval of the planning director or up to 50% with approved by the board of appeals if it is deemed a nonconforming use.
The commissioners will consider adoption of the proposed ordinance that would regulate medical marijuana grow houses and processing facilities on Aug. 23, according to county staff. The planning commission unanimously recommended its adoption on June 6.
Charlie Mattingly, who also has a medical marijuana dispensary in Mechanicsville, began building a 50,000-square-foot grow house in Abell last summer on his 26-acre family farm. The building has generated much public opposition in the Abell area. On July 29, Mattingly said the grow house is slated to being operations in December.
During public comment on July 26, Anthony Damron, who said he lives next-door to what he called "a massive weed farm," said he was concerned about runoff from the facility, which is located in the county's critical area.
Mattingly said the only runoff from his property is from rain.
Noting that he believes two additional buildings could be built on site, Damron said he wanted the current buildings dismantled. In March, Mattingly said a second phase of the operation would include a greenhouse.
On Monday, Aug. 1, Houser said that, aside from the two medical marijuana buildings currently on the property, no other building permits have been requested.
Damron presented documents in a video showing a company from Cheyenne, Wyo., known as Blue Grizz LLC that he said was registered in Maryland last month and recently bought an ownership stake in Mattingly's property.
However on July 29, Mattingly said Blue Grizz is his company, noting that he has 28 or 30 limited liability companies in Wyoming, Montana and Delaware for tax purposes. Mattingly said if he registered those companies in Maryland, he would have to pay 20% to 23% more in taxes.
Damron said the compaction that was required of the soil in the critical area at Mattingly's property caused "a great amount of runoff," which resulted in soil clogging the water access near his property.
Mattingly sent Southern Maryland News a report dated July 27 from Maryland Department of the Environment Inspector Greg Kolarik that showed no violations on the property, which is located at 21420 Abell Road.
Damron also questioned whether it was legal for Mattingly to transfer ownership of the facility before it had been operating for three years, and cited Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission regulations. That point is apparently moot, however, since Mattingly said he still owns the property.
"I own everything," he said.
In response to Damron's video, which included drone footage of the area, Francis Gibson of Abell said, "The marijuana growing plant is practically in the creek."
Mattingly said there is a farm behind his property between him and the creek where beans are grown. Mattingly said he does not own that farm.
"I can hear noises in the middle the night and usually really early in the morning," Bonnie Pelletier of Abell said.
Commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and John O'Connor (R) wanted to remove the term "medical" from the proposed ordinance in case the state's voters approve recreational marijuana in November. The issue will be a referendum on ballots.
However, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he wanted to leave the proposal as is. Houser recommended the commissioners deal with any necessary modification in the future.
"It's put relative against relative ... neighbor against neighbor ... friend against friend," Seventh District resident Victoria Brown said of the grow house.
In March, Mattingly told Southern Maryland that Seven Points Agro was already growing 60 varieties of medical marijuana in a 2,500-square-foot research and development building on site.
"No piss-ant building is going to change my love for my friends," Clements resident Bill Collins said. "I am a firm believer a person should be able to do what he wants to do with his property."
Several residents said the text amendment process has taken too long, noting it's been almost six months.
"I want to thank John Houser for giving you an excellent written amendment," Abell resident Howie Guy said. "You are sitting on this board to protect St. Mary's County. You failed in Abell, Maryland."
He added that the grow house "got back-doored in because someone allowed it to have agricultural standards."
On Aug. 1, Houser said that land use and growth management determined in July 2018 that crop production and horticulture was the use for the property, which was approved by Bill Hunt, land use and growth management director.
When asked if there was a county commissioner who used something like "district privilege" as part of the approval process, Houser said, "No."
Mattingly said some neighbors are riling up the community, and it has affected his family. "People have been throwing 'rocks' at me for six to eight months, and it's all based on lies," he said. "We partnered with another company to train local people" to work at the site.
The proposed text amendment would restrict future medical marijuana growing and processing operations to three zoning areas: high intensity mixed-use, limited commercial industrial and industrial. Setbacks would generally be 500 feet from residential areas.
Houser said a concept site plan for a new medical marijuana facility would require a public hearing, and a final site plan would as well.