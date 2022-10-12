What do you like about the Patuxent River? What would you change about it? What do you want it to look like in the future? Answering these questions and others will help create a report card that will take citizens’ needs, lives and values into effect, according to a new preservation initiative.

According to www.ian.umces.edu, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the Patuxent River Commission “aims to produce a report card assessing social, economic, and environmental conditions in and around the Patuxent, with the goal of engaging members of the community to preserve and restore this essential Maryland river.”

