University of Maryland for Environmental Science Center Integration and Application Network Program Director & Science Integrator Heath Kelsey holds up a chart with data collected during a Patuxent Watershed session Oct. 5 at Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons.
David, left, and Marta Kelsey place a sticky note on a chart during a Patuxent Watershed Session Oct. 5 at Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons.
Notes on a chart by participants indicating where on the Patuxent River they take part in recreational activities will help formulate data that will help go toward a report card for the river.
What do you like about the Patuxent River? What would you change about it? What do you want it to look like in the future? Answering these questions and others will help create a report card that will take citizens’ needs, lives and values into effect, according to a new preservation initiative.
According to www.ian.umces.edu, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the Patuxent River Commission “aims to produce a report card assessing social, economic, and environmental conditions in and around the Patuxent, with the goal of engaging members of the community to preserve and restore this essential Maryland river.”
The commission held watershed sessions last week at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons and Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary where they collected data on a variety of issues pertaining to the river such as recreation, environmental, economic and invasive species.
“We’ve learned that people have a lot of different ideas and perspectives on what’s important in the river and we need to capture those perspectives,” Heath Kelsey, director of the UMCES integration and application network, said during a windy, rainy session Oct. 5 at Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons. “It’s important to include and account for any many ideas and perspectives as we can as we start to scope out what we’re going to include in this assessment. We’re trying to identify the issues and I think people should expect change.”
A Coastal Adaptation report card issued by the UMCES in February 2021 gave Maryland a score of B- and added that “some indicators measured already meet, or are close to meeting, current adaptation goals, while others require significant investment to achieve adaptation goals.”
In 15 categories, the report awarded A’s in wetlands and dredge while seven categories received B’s. The report also included two F’s — in repetitive loss properties and critical facilities.
“The Patuxent River has gotten a [low score] for umpty-ump years so we need to do something,” said David Kelsey of Hollywood after affixing sticky notes at several stations at the Solomons sessions with his wife, Marta Kelsey. Parents of Heath Kelsey, they were among about two dozen people who attended the forum in Solomons.
“Long term it’s the failure of the monitoring process to determine what’s wrong with the river and get something to happen. I think the fact that this [project] has occurred for the first time ever down here [is a good step],” David Kelsey said.
Among eight categories, only dissolved oxygen received a score of “very good” (80-100%) while water clarity was deemed very “poor” (0-20%). Four of the categories were scored below 40% or below. Aquatic species were not scored.
The river received a 38% score in 2016, which was its highest since it was awarded a 39% in 1999.
One of the main goals of the sessions was to collect data in order to start a yearly Patuxent River report card. The Patuxent River Waterkeeper issued report cards in 2007 and 2008, both of which gave the river a F.
“The goal is to get the scientific information that’s digestible and accessible to a wide range of people,” Ann Foo, UMCES integration and application network science communicator, said. “I think it’s a very important first step.”
The Patuxent River is more than 100 miles in length and winds through seven counties. It is the longest river entirely within the state.
The project is expected to last through Dec. 31.
The Kelseys, who have lived on St. Thomas Creek off the Patuxent River for the last 32 years, said the biggest problem with the Patuxent River is pollution.
“The grass in the creek has primarily disappeared from what it was,” David Kelsey said. “Twenty years ago you couldn’t take your boat down to [one part of it] because you would foul your propellor.”