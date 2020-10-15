Children of St. Mary’s essential workers can participate in regular reading sessions with local volunteers, who in turn can earn community service credits, following multiple county officials’ recent announcement they will be running the reading program.
“Reading for St. Mary’s Heroes” will pair frontline and essential workers’ children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade with high school and college student readers for reading sessions involving books related to equity topics, according to a release from the county health department, sheriff’s office and school board, who recently aligned as the “Equity Task Force,” as well as the St. Mary’s County Library and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The reading list, which was chosen by librarians “to promote many visions of equity,” according to county library Director Michael Blackwell, includes several eBooks focusing on diversity and equity.
Supporting children of essential workers “is one way to recognize their sacrifice,” health officer Dr. Meena Brewster said in the release. “This initiative also spreads awareness of the concept of Equity — the idea that every person has the opportunity to be their best self.”
High school students can earn community service credit for participating as readers, public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said in the release.
Those interested in the program can sign up, either as a reader or for their children, or learn more at www.smchd.org/reading-for-st-marys-heroes.
DAN BELSON