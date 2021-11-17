It’s a Friday evening in Great Mills and around the corner and down the hall at the local senior center, Community With a Cause United Methodist Church service was about to get underway.
But this wasn’t your typical Friday night sermon. Not even close.
Singer Alyssa Dyson — accompanied by a backing known as the praise team and a large screen displaying the lyrics — belted out several songs to the congregation, many of whom are dressed casually in sweatpants or shirts and hats emblazoned with local sports teams, and sing and clap along.
“If you wanted to go to church and get a workout,” the Rev. Donald Geller Jr. said enthusiastically, “then you’ve come to the right place.”
A few minutes after service begins, Bobby Hislop entered the room and raised his arm in greeting, which prompted many in the congregation to call out.
During the hour-long service, there were more songs and even a dance for what Geller called the “differently enabled.”
“My heart lights up when I see our special friends’ eyes glowing and know that the message I’m delivering, they get it,” said Geller, who has a 37-year-old son, Gregory, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of six months. “That’s what fuels me.”
Community With a Cause UMC was officially chartered as the 643rd United Methodist church in the Baltimore-Washington Conference on Oct. 17.
The service is light, but emotions run high when Geller called up some parishioners to talk about their experiences.
“We had gone to a Baptist church for a couple years and a couple issues came up. So we came here and gave it a try and over time we found we had found a home,” said Kurt Degler, whose son, Jeremy, is differently enabled. “It’s a very loving church and we were blessed to have our son baptized here. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
“When I go home from one of the services,” Betty Claus said, “I feel completely enlightened that I am working with God and can accomplish anything.”
Dwayne Walter said he tells others, “I dare you, dare you to leave this church [after a service] and not smile.”
Geller grew up in western Pennsylvania and knew in high school that he wanted to be a pastor, “but then this Marine Corps recruiter showed up at the door.”
Geller served from 1972 to 1992 and then worked as a civil servant at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for the next 18 years.
Gregory was born in 1984 and Geller said he “immediately fell to my knees and said, 'God, I am sorry. If you will take care of my wife and son I will honor my promise to you,’ and that began my walk back to God.”
He entered seminary school and while there wrote a paper titled "Community with a Cause." He graduated in 2015 with masters in divinity.
While he and his wife, Cindy, were members of the Lexington Park United Methodist Church, they started the Agape Club, which was a special-needs ministry aimed directly at children and adults with disabilities. Agape is a Greco-Christian term that means unconditional love.
“My son caused me to look through a different lens for all the other [special friends],” Geller said. “I tell people, ‘If someone is disrupting you, move to the other side of the room,’ because they are the future of the church.”
The club, which met once a month, grew from five members to more than 100 in pre-pandemic times.
“When I was at the seminary, I thought that there are many families with special-needs individuals who don’t go to church anymore,” Geller said. “They may cry or act out, and they get told, ‘Don’t come back.’”
But the kids who attend the church are going nowhere else any time soon.
“It’s not like other churches,” said Shelby Beall, who has been a member since 2016. “I like to participate in the activities.” Beall added she’s not planning on going to a different church because “I like it here,” and said Geller is “such a good guy.”
“The bottom line is that the good lord has given us a shepherd with a different kind of flock,” said an emotional Butch Kious, whose step-daughter, April Towler, is differently enabled. “Anybody that comes here and experiences the love that this church has, you can’t walk away and not smile.”
“I went up to him and said, ‘I am your first member right now,’” said Patricia Adkins, who was the church’s first non-family member. “The people are fantastic. I’m with [Geller] 100%.”
Services are open to all and are held 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center, located at 21905 Chancellor's Run Road in Great Mills.
For more information, go to www.community-umchurch.com.