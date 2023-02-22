There are millions of formerly enslaved African American ancestors and their descendants and Daryl Hinmon shared success stories of several of them during a “Recognizing Our Past” lecture Tuesday night at the Lexington Park library.
Throughout his schooling, the author, historian and researcher disliked the manner in which all Africans and African American slaves were regarded as submissive, timid, illiterate, severely oppressed and dirt poor. That was not always the case.
“I’ve been lecturing for the past 10 years to people in their 70s and to teenagers and they all get the same look on their face when they find out this information,’” said Hinmon, who lives in Leonardtown and is the co-owner of the Knowledge Boxing Center in Great Mills. “It’s probably the same look I had when I found out, like ‘Are you kidding me? I did not know that.’ People will tell me they learned more in this hour than they have over the past 10 years.”
One example is William Still, who was born free — children were born either free or enslaved based on their mother’s status — in New Jersey in 1819 and became a successful coal dealer. His home was a stop on the Underground Railroad and he took meticulous notes on each visitor, later publishing them in a book titled “Underground Railroad Records.”
Hinmon, who has written “Slaves With Swag: The Negroes Your History Teacher Forgot To Mention” and “Black Gold: Remarkable Achievements of Formerly Enslaved African Americans & Their Descendants,” also related the story of Martin Robinson Delaney.
Born free in 1812, Delaney was a well-known abolitionist, scientist and medical doctor. On Feb. 6, 1865, he met with President Abraham Lincoln to suggest all Blacks in the South be armed and under the command of the U.S. Army. Two days later, he was commissioned as a major.
Dinah Watts Pace was born enslaved 1853 in Georgia and later freed following the Civil War. After graduating from Clark Atlanta University in 1883, she took in two orphaned children. She bought a new facility to care for them called the Dinah Watts Pace Orphanage and cared for 700 children over her life.
“I very much agree with this,” said Robin Burt, who attended the lecture and has read “Black Gold” on which much of the discussion was based. “I felt built up by [reading the book and] learning that information from a cultural standpoint.”
The Honorable Moses A. Hopkins was born enslaved in 1846 but escaped to Union troops during the Civil War. He worked and enrolled in Avery College since he had no parental support. He later started a church and a school called The Albion Academy with six students. Three years later it had an enrollment of 335.
John H. Lewis was born around 1857 and worked as a tailor in New Hampshire. After studying and saving $100 he moved to Boston where he became the second-largest tailor in the state and fourth-largest in the country. His revenue in the mid-1890s was $150,000 (or about $3.9 million in today’s funds).
“I congratulate you upon the business possibilities of the race which this conference has shown,” Lewis said during a 1900 speech at the inaugural Negro Business League. “What a wonderful change is here, from a thing to a maker of things.”
“I’m just trying to teach people about themselves something that they didn’t know,” the 43-year-old Hinmon said. “I think some of that misinformation about the history and success of our people instilled in our current generation, I think is missing in some of the young people out there, and will give them a little more direction because they really don’t know who they are.”