The St. Mary’s Regional Airport in California received over $5 million in federal funds last week to complete the extension and reconstruction of the runway, part of a three-phase project to expand the airport.
According to a Sept. 3 press release, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Maryland Democratic senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced an award of $5,560,023 in federal funds to the airport, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration and authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“I’m pleased the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will receive this important funding,” Hoyer said in the release. “This critical funding will ensure our local infrastructure can continue to serve Southern Marylanders and enhance economic development. I will continue to work with my colleagues to secure funding to improve our infrastructure systems.”
Cardin said, “Improving our airport infrastructure is critical for our recovery through the COVID-19 economic crisis. This investment will provide St. Mary’s County Regional Airport with the federal resources they need to continue serving our communities, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth throughout the region,” according to the release.
Allison Swint, airport manager, told Southern Maryland News last week that the phased project includes relocating the taxiway, preparing land and then finally the extension itself. While the $5.5 million in grant money will fund the final phase of the project, the Federal Aviation Administration previously provided $7 million for relocating the taxiway and $3.7 million for land preparation.
Swint mentioned the airport is “mostly done” with the taxiway and is still waiting to start preparing the land for the runway extension.
“The longer the runway, the larger the aircraft” that can use it, she said, adding, it will “afford that opportunity” in the community.
She said, “It’ll help with economic development,” and “people who aren’t approved to land on base” will be able to make use of the airport, and aviation companies will have access to it, too.
Swint noted the Federal Aviation Administration grants require 90% of federally sourced funding, 5% state sourced and 5% local.
“We’re excited to move forward,” she said. “We’ve been in the approval process for a while.”
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews