The state’s plan to replace the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge passed a major milestone last week when the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments voted to approve a funding plan for the replacement bridge that could allow for the inclusion of a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian path.
The council’s Transportation Planning Board approved last Wednesday a request by the Maryland Transportation Authority to allocate the final installment to the department’s capital budget to complete the construction of the new bridge across the Potomac River. The balance of the bridge’s $768.6 million total cost had already been allocated in previous years.
With the approval of the final $186 million allocation, the state is now able to seek a low-interest loan from the federal government that would help pay for the construction of the new bridge taking U.S. 301 from Charles County to King George County in Virginia.
The vote of 17-7 in favor followed a lengthy discussion over concerns that the transportation authority might end up selecting a bridge design that would require hikers and bikers to share a lane with motor vehicles.
The Maryland Department of Transportation, the transportation authority’s parent organization, raised concerns among local elected officials and residents when it announced that it would ask bidders to break out the estimated costs of including wider shoulders and the dedicated hiker-biker lane so that the state would have the option of selecting some, all or none of those individual components for inclusion in the final bridge design.
A shared hiker-biker lane would reduce the width of the bridge by 10 feet, which could result in cost savings, but this option is not popular with advocates of a dedicated lane.
Charles County Board of Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), the county’s representative on the COG board, reiterated the county’s support for the dedicated lane in his remarks to the transportation board, but tempered that with expressions of the county’s gratitude for the state’s willingness to replace the “80-year-old, dilapidated” bridge.
“We understand the affordability of the bridge was made possible and accomplished through value engineering practices and reducing costs wherever reasonable within the design,” Collins said in his remarks. “The Charles County commissioners have been unanimously in favor of a barrier-separated bicycle-pedestrian path being built on the bridge since our first letter to the state on this issue in 2009.”
Collins cited the potential benefits of a dedicated hiker-biker lane for tourism, improved health and fitness and commuting options.
He also pointed out that the role played by “this critical piece of transportation infrastructure” will become more central as development continues to expand in both Charles and King George counties.
“Today, this bridge connects two rural areas in Virginia and Maryland,” Collins said. “As our region grows, this area is likely to transform into a walkable, livable community that demands the necessary accommodations for safe travel.”
“We’re hopeful those bids come in at an affordable level, making the separated bike lane possible,” Collins said.
Wednesday’s vote was the third time the council of government’s transportation board had met to discuss the funding proposal, and it sparked a discussion that included strong remarks from several representatives who questioned the state’s motives and intentions.
Rodney Roberts of the Greenbelt City Council called the state’s plan “an insult,” arguing that the state could commit to building the barrier-separated lane “right here and now today” if it wanted to.
Roberts noted that Eric Brenner, chair of the council’s advisory committee on bicycles and pedestrians, had resigned suddenly just days earlier over concerns that the state intended to eliminate the dedicated lane without proper discussion or analysis.
In his resignation letter addressed to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a copy of which was obtained by APG Media of Chesapeake, Brenner accused the transportation authority of “deception,” saying it “unilaterally broke the previous commitment of a barrier-separated path on the bridge, citing no change in your position, no new cost estimates on this part of the project, and with no outreach or consultation to the many agencies or commissioner[s] working to increase rural recreational economic activity.”
Brenner accused the transportation authority of “threaten[ing] Charles County saying that unless the [funding] amendment is passed the way they want, they would eliminate the entire bridge project and just let the current bridge further deteriorate.”
Rockville Mayor Bridget Newton called on members to reject the state’s funding request outright and to insist that the state transportation department come back before the board with a proposal that includes the dedicated lane.
Collins, however, urged his colleagues to vote on the proposal before them rather than to delay the vote any further.
“We’re operating on good faith based on our meetings with [the state department of transportation] and the Maryland Transportation Authority,” Collins responded. “Beyond that, again, we can only hope that the best interests of our citizens and the region will be secured.”
Dannielle Glaros (D) of the Prince George’s County Council said that she supported Charles County’s stance, but expressed concern over “the challenges of letting a procurement process drive policy and where we put affordability, perhaps, in front of good policy.”
Evan Glass (D) of the Montgomery County Council challenged the notion that bicyclists and pedestrians would not use the dedicated lane if it were installed, saying that he observed numerous pedestrians and bikers on Virginia roads near the bridge during a recent trip.
R. Earl Lewis, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s representative on the planning board, emphasized that while affordability is a key consideration, the department was “constantly” listening to input from “many, many different stakeholders.”
“I take a little bit of offense at the comments that we’re just going to walk away and ignore everything that we’ve heard here,” Lewis said. “Anybody who’s known me for a long time knows that I don’t operate that way. I can proudly say that the people I work with at the Maryland Department of Transportation don’t operate that way either.”
Charles County planning director Jason Groth told APG Media of Chesapeake that the county is pleased with the outcome of the vote and remains hopeful that the MTA will be able to include the separate hiker-biker path in the final design.
“We believe that [the transportation authority is] going to act in good faith and truly evaluate the ability to include a barrier-separated bike path on the bridge,” Groth said. “We don’t have any written guarantee that will happen, only the fact that they’ve said that they will make their greatest efforts to do that.”
Groth said that, contrary to Brenner’s accusation that the state threatened Charles County into acquiescence, the county’s urgency was being driven by a desire to keep construction costs down, given that costs would likely only increase over time.
“We are trying to ensure that we get the bridge now, and we are trying at the same time to ensure that it has all the facilities on it that we feel are necessary,” Groth said.
Should the transportation authority ultimately decide not to pursue the separate hiker-biker lane, Groth said, the county could ask them to reconsider but has little leverage to force them to change the design.
The federal government requires regional planning organizations such as the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to develop long-range transportation improvement plans that include time and cost estimates for infrastructure projects before they can apply for federal loans.
An estimated 18,000 cars a day travel across the bridge, which opened in 1940. Traffic along the length of U.S. 301 is expected to double by 2040.
The state is accepting bids through the fall, with construction expected to begin early next year and finish in 2023.
