Environmental regulators have detected some low levels of harmful “forever chemicals” in St. Mary’s waters after sampling several sites in the St. Mary’s River, but environmental advocates are unsure whether the levels are concerning.
Some PFAS, a group of manmade chemicals which may be harmful to human health and are found in household items such as non-stick pans, cleaning products, paints and polishes, as well as certain firefighting foams, were detected in the St. Mary’s River, but the Maryland Department of the Environment found “no levels of concern” in surface water samples from the river or in oyster tissue, which was also tested.
PFAS compounds do not break down, and accumulate over time, according to the EPA, which has earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.” Evidence suggests exposure to PFOS and PFOA, two of the major PFAS chemicals, can lead to adverse health effects.
Bob Lewis, executive director of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, said the MDE’s assessment was “encouraging” and mirrored the environmental advocacy group’s own testing over the summer. But, he said, research on what levels of PFAS are harmful is still ongoing.
“We don’t really have any consensus on this,” he said.
Several states, but not Maryland, have established PFAS standards for drinking water and seafood, but the standards vary from state-to-state. The EPA has set a non-enforceable lifetime health advisory for PFOA and PFOS chemicals, at 70 parts per trillion, or ppt, in drinking water. New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has set more stringent, enforceable guidelines at 14 ppt for PFOA and 13 ppt for PFOS in drinking water.
In the St. Mary’s River, the MDE’s study found an average of 4.09 ppt in surface water, with a maximum value of 8.76 ppt found in the middle of the St. Mary’s River. Maryland has no enforceable PFAS guidelines, but has passed a law, which was sponsored by Del. Matt Morgan (R) among 32 other delegates, prohibiting the use of firefighting foams which use PFAS for testing and training beginning in October 2021.
The study also marked levels of PFAS in St. Mary’s oysters as not detectable.
“We believe MDE’s interpretation of the study is misleading,” Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, said on Wednesday, noting the regulators did not look for all 36 PFAS compounds in all samples, and PEER’s own samples had found “three specific PFAS that MDE did not test in 60% of their sites.”
Whitehouse also said the “jury’s still out” on the issue of PFAS in oysters, as PEER’s own tests had found detectable levels of PFAS compounds in St. Mary’s oysters, although they were not found above a reporting level where the concentration is certain.
“People should be aware there are health concerns,” Lewis said, regardless of what level should be concerning.
Lewis said MDE should continue to test waterways throughout Maryland, and track the source of the contaminates in water, noting he has learned the three PFAS compounds which are being found in the St. Mary’s River are most commonly linked to wastewater and consumer products, such as sunscreens.
Whitehouse said although MDE needs to implement better testing procedures, the burden lies with the Environmental Protection Agency, which he said has “failed” to set enforceable regulatory standards for PFAS.
“PFAS pollution is a nationwide problem,” he said. “The ultimate responsibility for this mess rests with the [EPA] for failing to regulate these dangerous chemicals and with the industry for minimizing the dangers of PFAS and pushing them into commerce.”
