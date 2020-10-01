St. Mary’s commissioners want to get rid of the county’s open meetings act, the only such law in the state for a specific county that was crafted four decades ago to allow more transparency in local government.
County commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday voted to repeal the county’s open meetings act, as they went over legislative proposals for 2021.
If state legislators approve the request, county government would then only have to abide by the state’s open meetings act, which is less restrictive when it comes to meeting transparency.
The county law, touted by officials as being the most rigorous in the state, had not been substantially changed since its adoption over 40 years ago despite attempts by previous commissioner boards. Last year, however, legislation passed allowing more topics to be discussed in closed sessions and adding the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the housing authority and the public library board to the list of public agencies that must abide by the act, as well as legislation encouraging the use of new technology. A request to allow subcommittees to meet behind closed doors was shot down by the county’s delegates last year.
Roy Dyson, a former Democratic state senator, was instrumental in crafting the St. Mary’s Open Meetings Act in 1976, a year before the state adopted its own. When commissioners were discussing their legislative proposals last week, Dyson said in an interview the state’s law is weaker than the county’s, which he believes is why officials are pushing for the switch.
While the law “ties officials hands a bit since they can’t have secret meetings,” Dyson said they have to be up front, which is good for the public, as well as the politicians when they leave office.
“It’s harder to hide nefarious acts,” the former senator said.
David Weiskopf, county attorney, told commissioners at the meeting, “We’re not advocating for less transparent government. What we are advocating for is to align ourselves with the state’s open meetings act because there are advantages,” such as allowing certain administrative functions, like agenda setting, to be conducted in closed session, being updated more frequently and the option to easily confer with other jurisdictions and the attorney general’s office.
Under the state’s open meetings act, subcommittees would be allowed to meet behind closed doors, but Weiskopf said “slight nuances that we have just aren’t worth it.”
“One of the keys for me … is simplicity and following one law” rather than two, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “If there’s something I hear frequently it’s that people like simplicity in government because we overcomplicate everything.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) mentioned the other 23 jurisdictions in Maryland follow the state’s open meetings act.
“I’m not hearing anything from citizens about changing this, if anything they’re saying keep it,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said to Weiskopf. “I’m hearing it from the lawyers and politicians that have to deal with it but, respectfully, that’s your job.”
Hewitt said, “I think there’s some kind of pride that we were proactive enough to be the first … there’s no downside for us keeping” the county’s open meetings act “so I can’t support” repealing it.
The board agreed to push the legislative proposal forward to the Southern Maryland delegation next week, in a 4:1 vote with Hewitt voting against.
Last week Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said, “What is used in Annapolis and the rest of the state is not as complicated,” but still allows the public to see what is going on, and he mentioned he would likely support the switch from the county’s open meetings act to the state’s.
Commissioners voted through their 12 other legislative proposals as well, including the decoupling of the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission debt from the county’s debt, reducing the amount of debt MetCom can incur, authority to enact a building excise tax, authority to increase the public accommodation tax from 5% to 7%, a $750,000 bond bill for the repair and reconstruction of the Brenton Bay pond and dam, allowing body worn cameras on animal control officers among several others.
