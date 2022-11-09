In early unofficial returns in the race for state delegate in House District 29B, incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) looks to have won a squeaker with a 327-vote lead over former Republican delegate Deb Rey. The presumptive win by 3 percentage points would give Crosby a second four-year term.

“We worked our tails off for 18 months to make sure this would happen tonight,” Crosby said of his team on Tuesday night after polls closed. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews