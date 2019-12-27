As opioid deaths continue at alarming rates, a research group is working to create solutions that would benefit the community.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office requested support for a memorandum of understanding between the county’s detention and rehabilitation center and Friends Research Institute from the county commissioners at last week’s meeting. Friends Research Institute is being provided funding for a study through the National Institutes of Health Helping to End Long Term Addiction. The group’s initiative is to improve treatments for opioid misuse through clinical research in pain management, expanding therapeutic options, enhancing treatments for affected newborns, preclinical research in pain management, optimizing effective treatments, and developing new and improved prevention and treatment strategies.
According to Friends Research Institute, opioid use disorder represents a significant public health problem in the United States, with heroin use and prescription opioid misuse rising significantly over the last 16 years. Drug overdose death rates have reached epidemic proportion and very few incarcerated individuals receive adequate treatment for their opioid use disorders. There is a growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of medications for opioid use disorders in jail and prison sentences.
In St. Mary’s County, there have been five overdose deaths in 2019 of individuals released from incarceration, according to meeting documents.
In 2015, the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention funded county jails to provide extended-release naltrexone of which St. Mary’s was one of them. When funding ceased, many of the county jail funded programs did as well, however, in St. Mary’s, the Vivitrol Program continued.
Naltrexone is an opiate antagonist, often used to help prevent relapses into alcohol or drug abuse.
St. Mary’s has now agreed to be one of seven county jails in the state to be a part of the study which has no operational cost impact. The inmates who volunteer will be a part of a randomized study for either extended-release injectable naltrexone or extended-release injectable buprenorphine.
The goals of the study will be to determine the relative value to the community for providing long acting agonists and antagonists in a jail setting or to determine the feasibility of providing medication continuity of care from jail to community treatment providers to reduce illicit opioid use, HIV risk behaviors and criminal activity.
The study will generate revenue as Friends Research Institute will provide each county jail site $5,000 per year for participating in the randomized controlled trial for three years of recruitment, $200 per patient as needed for jail medical staff to administer daily medications and each jail site will also receive $2,500 in year two for participating in the learning collaborative.
The study will begin in January of 2020 and end in 2024. This funding is not included in the fiscal year 2020 budget and thus a budget amendment is also being requested for commissioners approval, to increase grant revenue by $6,000.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked what the group does, with Maj. Deborah Diedrich, commander of the detention center, replying that the goal is to end long-term addiction and conduct comparative drug trials.
“This seems pretty reasonable, but do they have success elsewhere? At least it’s not expensive,” Hewitt said.
Diedrich told commissioners that this study has not been done before.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he admired the proactive effort and “the progress made helping people.”
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the memorandum of understanding between the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and Friends Research Institute to participate in the study and also to approve the related budget amendment.
