Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania revealed the ancestry history of a group of St. Mary’s residents last weekend.
Raquel Fleskes, a doctoral candidate, and Theodore Schurr, a professor, partnered with St. Mary’s Historical Society to conduct a 17th century Chesapeake ancestry project. The goal was to pick Southern Maryland residents who can trace their ancestry back to the 17th century colonial period, test their DNA and see how they relate to colonial populations.
The results of the DNA tests were presented at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus Saturday afternoon, where many of the 124 test-takers were present. Most participants were 100% European. A small chunk had at least 60% African ancestry and three people had specifically British or Irish roots.
Fleskes was in St. Mary’s in June to swab participants’ cheeks over a course of two days. She said she can “use the DNA to tell the history of the Chesapeake region.” The genealogy can provide a new perspective, show what the population was like, how people were related and where people migrated to and from, she added.
“Yet genetic information is very complicated,” she said.
Most of her presentation explained the mitochondria, Y chromosomes and autosomal DNA. She said if one printed all of his or her DNA, it would fill 4,200 books.
A few audience members had a hard time keeping up with all the information. “It’s way above my head. I got a feeling I’m not the only one,” an audience member said.
“My wife said you did something wrong. She said I’m 100% Neanderthal,” said another in jest.
“This was all mind-boggling for me today. I got a little lost but hey, I’m here,” said a man toward the end of the presentation.
Despite some confusion, Peter LaPorte, executive director of the St. Mary’s historical society, was impressed with how many people were following along. He said so many stayed to talk to the researchers he had to chase people out so he could close the building.
He was also impressed with how much information the test-takers knew about themselves.
During testing, LaPorte said participants “had little family reunions going on at Tudor Hall. It was quite stunning. There were people who were part of the same families, African American and Caucasian.”
Fleskes used the GenoChip 2.0 for the project, a DNA testing kit sponsored by National Geographic.
“GenoChip does not test individual relationships between study participants,” Fleskes said. But it allowed her to reconstruct migration patterns in evolutionary history.
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society meets regularly, usually at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland in California. For more information about the group, email April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
For more information about the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, call 301-475-2467, email director@stmaryshistory.org or visit the website www.stmaryshistory.org.
