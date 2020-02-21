A St. Mary’s man does not agree with how the county requires some personal information from an individual when a zoning complaint is made to the department of land use and growth management.
Peter Neus, a Hollywood resident, told The Enterprise last week he thinks he should be able to make a submission about a potential zoning violation anonymously, to avoid “retribution from the business” or property owner being complained about. He is concerned about putting himself and his property “at risk,” he said.
Neus claims he was told by a county official that a business owner has a right to know who is filing the complaint against them.
Currently, to file a complaint a person must provide their name and some form of contact information, whether that be a phone number or email address, according to Bill Hunt, the director of the department of land use and growth management for the county.
Hunt said in an interview this week the policy of providing this information was “set by the commissioners” at the time, and the basis is if a zoning violation is confirmed but not resolved, the department would refer it to the county attorney, who would issue a civil citation. If there were no response to that citation, then a court appearance would be necessary and the “inquirer” would have to be made available to testify in that case.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said this week he thinks anonymous complaints should “be OK,” but recognized the issue of not being able to contact or follow up with the person who made the complaint.
“People villainize you” even when a person making a complaint “thinks they are doing good,” he said.
Hewitt suggested “the person should give specific details” about what times the incidents occur if they want to remain anonymous, so the department has enough information to evaluate the potential violation.
“I can see both sides … land use and growth management should be able to respond to complaints,” even if they are anonymous, he said, adding, “it’s the county’s job to make sure” people are following the rules.
