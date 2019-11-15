A St. Mary’s County resident is claiming his neighbor’s drainage pipes are causing severe erosion on his property in California.
Earlier this year, Michael Scott expressed his concern with the installation of four drainage pipes on his neighbor’s property on Little Kingston Creek Road, which he says is causing severe erosion as stormwater is continuously redirecting discharge from the neighbor’s house gutters into his own 100-foot buffer at the steepest slope next to the common boundary between the two properties.
Glen Ives, the neighbor being accused, said he moved into his home 11 years ago, and began receiving letters from Scott about his concerns when he began several renovations on his property. Ives, a retired Navy officer, is a former commanding officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
On Scott’s side of the common boundary there is a steep downward slope. Stormwater from Ives’ property has flowed down the slope on Scott’s lot. In July 2009, Ives installed a paved, circular driveway in front of his home. In the course of that work, four PVC pipes were installed on Ives’ property.
Scott said he believes the result of the renovation work is in violation of county health and zoning regulations.
According to court documents, at Scott’s request an inspector from the county’s department of land use and growth inspected the slope on his property in 2010 for “washout from Ives’ driveway” and concluded that there was no erosion on the slope.
“They are refusing to enforce the law because the person is in the right crowd, he’s a retired base commander,” Scott said in a phone interview.
Ives eventually got a letter from the county that said there may be issues with the effects his renovations have on the slope, which is subject to regulation under the Chesapeake Bay critical area laws. Ives provided a copy of the blueprints from the renovations to the county, which concluded that all of the work had been approved.
Ives said he failed to keep a personal copy of the approval paperwork from the county, so when Scott filed another complaint a year later, he was unable to produce the appropriate documentation, meaning that the county would have to readdress the issue.
Because Ives had done the renovations years earlier, the property was not compliant with current impervious surface standards.
At his own expense, Ives said he took out his circular driveway and replaced it with gravel, hoping that it would mitigate some of the issues.
In 2017, Scott filed a lawsuit against Ives for alleged nuisance and negligence caused by stormwater runoff from Ives’ property.
Ives claimed that before the trial someone trespassed onto his property, dug up and cut an underground PVC drainage pipe, and then plugged the remaining pipe before reburying it.
When Scott had been questioned earlier in cross-examination, he had admitted to entering onto Ives’ property on a separate occasion and placing end caps on the four PVC drain pipes, but denied digging up the pipes and inserting the plugs in this case, according to court documents.
After a three-day trial, the jury convened for 45 minutes and unanimously voted that Scott did not have a case, dismissing the trial, according to Ives.
Scott filed an appeal, based on the irrelevance of Ives’ testimony regarding the plugged PVC pipes on his property, claiming that the court committed irreversible error.
The court of special appeals concluded that the court did not make this error and ruled in Ives’ favor in 2018.
Since then, Ives said that he hired a land engineer to redo the area.
“We dug up clay and put sand in so that there is more absorption. We just finished that up three weeks ago,” Ives said in a phone interview.
According to Ives, to this day the two have yet to speak in person to discuss and resolve the problem.
Scott continued to push for more to be done about the erosion on his property.
“The department wouldn’t [normally] allow this to be done. They refuse to take action because he is in a privileged group,” he said.
In June, Scott wrote a letter to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), who forwarded the letter to the county commissioners, briefing them on the issue and asking for help.
In a response letter, Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and growth management for the county, wrote that a zoning inspector reached out to Scott, asking for permission to enter his property to photograph the four drainage pipes on his neighbor’s property, which was necessary since the pipes were not visible from the road.
“When someone reports that they think someone is violating the zoning ordinance, the person who reports the complaint has to leave their name. We take the information, call the person, confirm the inquiry, and we ask that they provide information about the problem … at that point the inspector needs to see the property and asks permission to check it out,” Hunt told The Enterprise.
Scott refused to grant the inspector permission to enter his property, accusing the department of using the visit as a pretext.
“This has been going on for a number of years,” Hunt said, adding that there could be natural runoff because [Scott’s] property is lower than neighboring ones and stormwater may have to be handled on site.
“No one knows if Ives has done something wrong … if we see that something is an emergency, it gets immediate attention,” he said.
