St. Mary’s residents may dispose of trash and recyclables at six county convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill, but they may not consider what happens beyond their weekly trips to the dump.
Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, the convenience centers offer residents a place to dispose of up to four 35-gallon containers at no charge, as long as they have a free resident disposal permit sticker. Those who use the landfill, however, should expect to pay at least $10, even if they’ve been waived for small loads in the past. The landfill is open Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The convenience centers are located in New Market at Routes 5 and 6, Oakville off Route 235 and North Sandgates Road, Clements off Route 234 and Horseshoe Road, California off St. Andrew’s Church Road, Valley Lee off Happyland Road and Ridge off Route 5.
In policy, residents’ self-hauled solid waste, rubble or yard waste to the landfill is assessed at $10 per approximately every 500 pounds, or one standard truckload, Nicholas Zurkan, solid waste and recycling manager for the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, said.
That fee was set at $10 in 2006, up from $5 per load since 1991, and covers costs for hauling and tipping fees, Zurkan said.
Earlier this month, county resident Walter Burch reached out to public works after he said an attendant at the landfill arbitrarily charged him for disposal of a truckload of yard brush.
In an email, Burch said the disposal charge was waived earlier this month. Two weeks later, he was charged $10 for another load of brush weighing roughly the same as the first, he said.
“I asked why I wasn’t charged last time, and he replied ‘depends on what kinda mood we’re in,’” Burch wrote in an email to public works director John Deatrick.
“Leaving the charging of fees to the discretion of the operation is problematic in not just the loss of revenue, but in the selection of who to charge,” Burch wrote. In a separate email, he said, “There needs to be better oversight to ensure that we are not losing revenue while at the same time putting the county at legal risk for discrimination.”
“Sometime back in the past, some people had been kind of waved through, [with] a really small amount of yard waste,” Deatrick said Monday. “Now, we’re basically telling [the attendants] they need to charge at least $10” for every load, he said.
“I understand your concern with the attendant’s flippant response,” Deatrick wrote in an emailed response to Burch. “He should have said to you that you should have been charged for your initial pickup load. He has been instructed by his manager in proper conduct with customers.”
Two weigh masters are stationed at the landfill on its busiest days, Mondays and Fridays, Zurkan said, with one stationed there during other days when its open. Trucks entering the landfill drive over a scale, but attendants “all have a minimum of six years” of experience, and can eyeball a load of waste to gauge approximately how much it weighs, Deatrick said.
The weigh master collects the fee by cash or check — which costs $65 per ton for waste greater than a single truckload, or approximately a quarter of a ton, according to public works. In 2012, a green waste fee rate of $40 was established for oversized loads of yard waste. Charges are recorded in a computer system and residents are given a printed ticket.
Deatrick said public works has not received other complaints about inconsistent charges. However, the department does field questions from residents “when people think it ought to be covered in their taxes — to a degree it is, they’re still getting a heck of a deal. That’s why it’s only $10 for St. Mary’s County residents,” he said.
County homeowners pay an environmental service fee on their property taxes, which goes up by 2% each year, per a county ordinance. This year, residents are paying $92 annually, Deatrick previously said.
Those fees, along with the estimated $420,000 in revenue from landfill tipping costs, support the increased hauling costs from the county’s trash contractor. Tipping fees for recyclables at the Prince George’s County sorting center cost $68.82 per ton to process. Tipping fees for the King George landfill in Virginia, where most of the county’s solid waste is taken, cost $48.88 per ton, and $66.50 a ton at the Wheelabrator incinerator in Baltimore, to which the county transports waste on Sundays. Fees to dispose of waste at Covanta in Fairfax, Va., cost $85 a ton.
St. Mary’s contracts with Lucky Dog to haul its waste at a cost of $2.1 million per year. In 2018, that contract was $1.35 million, Zurkan previously said.
At the landfill, residents “can get rid of a number of articles that they’d have to pay to get rid of anywhere else,” and make use of recycled materials there, Deatrick said.
“They can dump off yard waste and pick up mulch. They don’t have to go buy a mulcher,” he said.
The following items are accepted at the St. Andrew’s Landfill: household rubbish, construction and demolition debris, clean brick, block, concrete and asphalt, yard waste, scrap metal, appliances, old propane cylinders, automotive and rechargeable batteries, scrap tires, large bulky plastic and cardboard/paper products for recycling.
Appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, air-conditioning units and heat pumps will be accepted at the landfill free of charge.
