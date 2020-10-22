A Lexington Park man encouraged county residents to complete a YMCA survey as part of a feasibility study, which will help determine the best location for a community center in St. Mary’s, at the county commissioners’ public forum Tuesday night.
He was among about a half dozen speakers who addressed a variety of topics.
“You all know I am a proponent of the YMCA … the surveys are in process,” Troy Cowan said, mentioning he believes the results will prove the community is very supportive of the project.
After the local YMCA exploratory committee decided earlier this year the community center should be in Lexington Park, the group recommended three locations to explore in the feasibility study — a site located on Shangri-La Drive next to the Lexington Park library, a site next to the Great Mills Swimming Pool and a site next to Nicolet Park.
Cowan suggested commissioners use this “slack time when not much else is going on” to pull up the schedule of the community center project “as much as possible” so the facility can benefit the community sooner. He mentioned the YMCA would increase economic activity in that area of the county.
The survey can be found at www.ymcachesapeake.org.
Cowan also gave a “hardy kudos” to St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith and Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, for starting medical clinics at Spring Ridge and Margaret Brent middle schools, both located in health professional shortage areas.
Several other residents took the opportunity to air out grievances at the forum. William Bryant of Mechanicsville expressed his concern with EMS staffing issues, emergency response times in the county and the commissioners decision to supplement EMS with contracted services.
“It’s incredibly sad it has taken a pandemic to exacerbate and make public a problem commissioners have known about for years to the point that action is finally taking place,” he said.
Bryant said he has gone to many meetings in the past and brought up the fact the county needs EMS billing to support services and pay for operational costs but “commissioners would have us believe this is a new problem and they’re here to save the day, which is not true.” Not utilizing EMS billing is “one of the many ways we are behind the times,” he claimed.
Lee Mason, a soon to be Leonardtown resident, and Pat Gatton of Mechanicsville both spoke of issues with internet service provided by Atlantic Broadband.
Mason said, “Given the less than ideal customer service Atlantic Broadband has provided over the course of my time living in St. Mary’s County,” especially while people are working and learning from home, “I’d ask commissioners to take it upon themselves to look for viable alternatives that would enhance service provided by not only Atlantic Broadband but any other provider who can come in and give meaningful competition.”
Gatton mentioned he has received “terrible service” from Atlantic Broadband and said, “if you try to call somebody for help you stay on the line for 20 minutes at a time.”
Ellynne Brice Davis and her husband, Jim Davis, a school board member, complained about a business operating within their Leonardtown neighborhood.
“We are requesting the zoning ordinance be enforced in my residential, single-family neighborhood where a commercial motel is masquerading as a residence,” Ellynne Davis said. “As of May 13, 2020, ‘Sandy Beach motel’ has experienced 50 short-term guest turnovers.”
She requested “proper authorities be notified and held responsible for the containment, disposal or removal of a raw sewage infested abandoned sand mount system located on the property” of the building as it “overflows into my yard, a neighbor’s yard, a road that services the community and into a pond which” feeds into Brenton Bay and ultimately the Potomac River.
George Kalnasy of Leonardtown asked commissioners to address flooding in the Brenton Bay area, as well as other areas in the county, after recent storms caused damage to homes and businesses.
Eugene Aragon of Mechanicsville complained of the Maryland governor’s “never-ending issuance of executive orders limiting gatherings” in the county during the coronavirus pandemic, which he claimed “continues to move the goalpost of Reopen St. Mary’s” and the state of Maryland overall.
