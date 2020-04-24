Residents ask commissioners to reconsider BOE funding

Residents got to call in to the St. Mary’s County fiscal 2021 budget hearing Tuesday night, most of whom requested the commissioners reconsider the amount of money funded to the board of education.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, gave a presentation on the recommended $259.8 million county budget and outlined the next steps of the process. After considering citizen input, estimates will be updated and commissioners will hold two more work sessions, planned for May 5 and May 12. After that, tax rates will be set for the coming fiscal year starting July 1 and the budget will be adopted on May 19.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the hearing was not open for the public to attend but rather people were encouraged to submit videos, written comments or call in during the session.
Before commissioners opened the line for calls, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) addressed the virtual audience.
“I want to remind people out here what you’re listening to right now from our [chief finance officer] is the agreed upon budget that was based on mid-March, way before this COVID-19 hit us, and at this time we’re going to have numerous changes to this which will hit us in May,” he said, adding, the comptroller told commissioners this week the budget is expected to experience a 15% decrease of revenue from income tax and last month alone $1.6 million was lost in sales tax.
There were six main budget items up for discussion, including the adoption of the constant yield tax rate; the land use and growth management advertising fee; recreation and parks activity fund fees; recreation and parks Wicomico Shores golf fees; the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad rescue tax change from $0.011 to $0.03; and the recommended operating and capital budget. The first five items yielded no comments from the public.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, told commissioners they received 46 emails regarding the sixth item, the budget.
The night ended with a total of six call-in speakers, all mentioning the importance of fully funding the public schools superintendent’s request for the board of education.
The school board originally asked for $113.6 million from the county as well as $2 million from the commissioners’ fund balance.
The fund balance would help cover raises in the teachers union’s negotiated agreement and health insurance, contracts for transportation staff, staffing enhancements and IT upgrades, but commissioners instead proposed to give the school system $109.9 million. State-mandated maintenance of effort requires $106,855,430, according to county budget documents.
When combined with state and other funding, the board of education’s unrestricted operating next year would be $226.9 million, a 2.16% increase over the current year.
The school board’s proposed budget was going to fund 27.6 new full-time positions including five new special education teachers, five new paraeducators and seven new safety and security assistants. But they were cut from the fiscal 2021 budget.
The first speaker, Merrie Beth Nauman, is the chair of the Chesapeake Charter School Alliance and claimed the public charter school “has been attempting to reconcile their nimble budget, and now it’s becoming increasingly difficult with your lack of support for board of education funding.”
She said “now is not the time to shorten the education funding and put at risk that one step, that 1% [raise] that our teachers so deserve … before you let the ink dry on a budget that says the corrections system is more important than education, with all due respect to the corrections system and the jobs that they have, please reconsider the amount allocated to our students.”
The county’s recurring funding for the sheriff’s office increased by 11.1%, totaling $48.8 million. The funding increase reflects the salary increases for sworn in employees and promotional ranks.
California resident William “BJ” Hall, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said that minorities need support from commissioners during the pandemic, before adding, “We need to make sure we give the board of education the resources to respond to the crisis.” He said schools are lacking the IT support they need during this time.
Computers have been slow to roll out to students in need, with some schools reporting shortages based on the number of requests for laptops while students continue to be told they need to complete lessons at home.
Jill Morris, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, called in to the forum to thank commissioners for what they’ve already given, but asked them to reconsider and fund more.
“We are all in this together,” she said. “There are so many unknowns … so we come grateful that you’ve already given us above maintenance of effort,” but right now, educators are “working harder than they’ve ever worked” and “when it gets time to reconsider the budget again, we want you to fully fund [the superintendent’s] request.”
“I’ve been coming for several years now” to public hearings, said Lexington Park resident Melissa Willey, whose daughter was the victim of a fatal shooting at Great Mills High School in 2018. “I’m a huge advocate for school safety … it doesn’t seem like it should be a question every year” whether or not schools should get more funding, she said.
Additional comments will be accepted through April 28 via email at csmc@stmarymd.com or by mail at P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
